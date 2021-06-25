Nigeria Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions: Edition 2021-2025

The report provides a detailed assessment of the ‘Nigeria Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market’. This includes enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmaps, value chains, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies included. The report also presents a SWOT analysis and forecast for Third-Party Logistics (3PL) investments from 2021 to 2025. The report provides pre COVID-19 historic data, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

The Nigerian Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market is expected to register a growth rate of over 8% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Top Key Players in the Nigeria Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market are Maersk Line, DHL International GmbH., Creseada International Limited, Bollore Transport and Logistics, MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company), ABC Transport, LOGISTIQ XPEDITORS LIMITED, REDOXCORP SHIPPING & LOGISTICS LIMITED, GWX, Redline Logistics, AGS Movers Lagos, UPS (United Postal Services)*, and others.

Key Market Trends:

AfCFTA to Increase Intra Regional Trade

The intra-Africa trade currently is limited to 15% of Africa’s total trade, indicating a very weak intra-regional value chain as compared to Asia, where it is at 80%. With the introduction of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), which is the world’s largest free trade zone signed by 54 countries and is expected to revolutionize trade across the continent, the trade volume and hence the economy of the continent is expected to grow significantly. The act will focus on increasing the production capabilities in an exceedingly competitive global landscape.

With the agreement implemented, the manufacturing and production of essentials and value-added products will increase improving the economic diversification and accelerating structural transformation, increasing the investments and decreasing the dependence on labour forces; shaping the competitiveness of African economy by productivity gains. With the increase in in-house production in South Africa, global exports are also expected to increase.

Although Nigeria signed the agreement in July 2019, in October, it slapped a ban on the movement of all goods from countries like Benin, Niger and Cameroon, banning all trade import and export with its neighbouring countries to curb the smuggling of goods like rice, tomatoes and poultry and strengthen Nigeria’s agricultural sector. The ban was removed in December with the strong determination of not allowing any smuggling and other destructive trade practices to continue unchecked in the country, undermining the nation’s development efforts.

Boost in manufacturing output and exports to increase the demand for 3PL services

The project Make in Nigeria for Export (MINE) is a presidential initiative, to develop the world-class Special Economic Zones (SEZs) across Nigeria and boost the manufacturing of Made in Nigeria goods for export, regionally and globally. The project aims to increase the manufacturing sector’s contribution to GDP to about 20%, create 1.5 million new direct jobs and generate over USD 30 billion yearly by the year 2025. The Federal Executive Council (FEC), Economic Management Team (EMT) and Project MINE’s Steering Committee of the country will be working under the sustainable Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to develop SEZs across Nigeria.

The first round of funding will quintessence on developing Funtua Cotton Cluster, Enyimba Economic City and Lekki-Epe Model Industrial Park in Katsina, Abia and Lagos State respectively increasing the domestic demand as well as exports in the market giving a boost to the logistics and warehousing sector.

Big companies are acquiring and partnering with the companies in Nigeria looking at the growth scope in the country. For instance, Coca-Cola acquired a 40% stake in the Nigeria based beverage company, Chi Limited intending to evolve as a total beverage company with the help of Chips diverse range of portfolio.

Nigerian freight logistics startup Kobo360 raised USD 20 million Series A round led by Goldman Sachs and USD 10 million in working capital financing from Nigerian commercial banks. The company connects truckers and companies to delivery services will use the funds to upgrade its platform and expand to 10 new countries beyond current operating markets of Nigeria, Togo, Ghana and Kenya.

