Nigeria Oil Country Tubular Goods Market | Company Challenges And Essential Success Factors | DAMAGIX GROUP, EVRAZ plc, Hunting Group, Tenaris, TMK, VALLOUREC

The Nigeria oil country tubular goods market was worth US$ 440.51 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 718.60 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Nigeria Oil Country Tubular Goods Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Nigeria Oil Country Tubular Goods market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Oil Country Tubular Goods i.e., OCTG, refers to a range of rolled metal items, more generally related to as pipes, and the various attachments used in the process of manufacture and operation. These can include tubes for drilling, lining or tubing, thread protectors, stabbing guides, bumper rings, and chocks for the screw. Due to the requirements of each pipe, the piping items classify as OCTG in terms of their appropriate charging conditions and what they can pass, how solid they are, and their composition. OCTG production is directly influenced by the rise in demand for fossil fuels. The more wells are drilled, the more OCTG is required, in simple terms. Oil price volatility affects demand for OCTG in the short term, as less wells are drilled during downturn in the industry. The main drivers for OCTG demand are underground, horizontal, sour gas, and offshore wells.

Get Sample Copy of this Nigeria Oil Country Tubular Goods Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00009678

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Nigeria Oil Country Tubular Goods market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Nigeria Oil Country Tubular Goods market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report: DAMAGIX GROUP, EVRAZ plc, Hunting Group, ILJIN STEEL CO., LTD, JFE Steel Corporation, National Oilwell Varco, Inc., OilPro Oil and Gas Limited, Tecon Oil Sevices Ltd, Tenaris, TMK, TPCO Enterprise, Inc., VALLOUREC, Baker Hughes Company

As per CIA World Factbook, Nigeria’s main export partners are the United States, Spain, India, Brazil, France, and the Netherlands. Since 1936, Shell has been operating in Nigeria and currently dominates gas output in the country, as the Niger Delta, which comprises much of the gas wealth of Nigeria, also houses most of Shell’s hydrocarbon reserves. Other natural resources in Nigeria, apart from petroleum, include natural gas, gold, iron ore, coal, calcareous, niobium, lead, zinc, and arable land. The oil & gas industry accounts for about 10 percent of gross domestic product, and revenue from petroleum exports accounts for about 86 percent of total revenue from exports. Major factors contributing towards the growth of Nigeria oil country tubular goods market growth includes substantial investment towards development of pipeline infrastructure, and increasing shale production and a subsequent hike in horizontal and unconventional drilling activity.

Order a Copy of this Nigeria Oil Country Tubular Goods Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00009678

The substantial investment towards the development of pipeline infrastructure is one of the major factors driving the Nigeria oil country tubular goods market. The use of natural gas has been made very appealing by environmental issues in Nigeria. With the increasing demand for electricity, natural gas (Gas-to-Power) consumption is likely to increase in the coming years and drive Nigeria oil country tubular goods market. Further, in the next ten years, the use of natural gas for producing electricity is expected to grow more than 25 percent faster than fuel consumption of other forms in the Nigeria oil country tubular goods market. However, synergies between gas consumption and electricity production have brought about the most significant boost to domestic and foreign marketing prospects for coal. The overall construction costs of natural gas pipelines range from US$ 800,000 per km to US$ 2 million per km (for projects with full diameters over rugged terrain). The Nigerian power sector can only operate successfully to the degree that they have a stable natural gas supply. There is also an export gas pipeline in the works, known as the West African Gas Pipeline, but it has faced several setbacks. The pipeline will allow natural gas transportation to Benin, Ghana, Togo, and Cote d’Ivoire. Much of Nigeria’s natural gas is flared off, and it is estimated that the lack of flared gas causes Nigeria to lose $18.2 million every day.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Nigeria Oil Country Tubular Goods market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Nigeria Oil Country Tubular Goods market segments and regions.

The research on the Nigeria Oil Country Tubular Goods market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Nigeria Oil Country Tubular Goods market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

About Us:

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: sales@businessmarketinsights.com

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/