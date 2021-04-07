Nigeria Freight And Logistics Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – DHL, ABC Transport, UPS (United Postal Services), BHN Logistics, Maersk Line, Redstar Logistics, TSL Logistics

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Nigeria Freight And Logistics Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Nigeria Freight And Logistics investments from 2021 till 2025.

Nigeria Freight And Logistics market is growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

The Nigeria Freight And Logistics market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like DHL, ABC Transport, UPS (United Postal Services), BHN Logistics, Maersk Line, Redstar Logistics, TSL Logistics, MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company), Nipost (Nigerian Postal Service), Bollore Transport and Logistics, GMT Logistics, MDS logistics, GIG logistics*

Scope of the Report

Nigeria has experienced a slow down due to poor infrastructure and logistical issues along with delayed custom procedures and congestion on the roads. As a result the country was ranked 145 out of 190 economies in 2018 in ease of doing business Index and ranks 112 in the Logistics Performance Index (2018). The current growth in Nigeria logistics Market has been due to the Infrastructural developments in Railways and Airways, improvement in foreign ties with other countries, developing manufacturing and export sector and the rising e-commerce sector.

Key Market Trends

Growing E-commerce sector to boost the Nigerian Logistics Market

The E-Commerce market has developed quite late in the African continent as compared to the US and China. In the last decade online grocery shopping has become a thing and has changed the way Nigerians shop. All kinds of items are now available online such as books, food, toiletries, clothes, electronics, furniture etc. In 2019, the revenue of the Nigerian E-Commerce market amounted to US$ 4,885.7 million. The revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% in the period of 2019-2023, resulting in a market volume of around US$ 10,290.6 million by 2023. In 2019, the market’s largest segment was Fashion with a market volume of US$ 1,761.9 million and User penetration was 52.2% and is expected to reach 75.2% by 2023. With the ease of payments through mobile money and debit cards, increasing internet penetration is expected to help this sector to grow further in Nigeria and also give a boost to the logistics and freight market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

