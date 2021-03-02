Nigeria Automotive Market Insights with Statistics and Growth Prediction 2021 to 2026

The Nigeria Automotive Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

Nigeria is one of the most promising and fastest-growing automobile markets in the region. Nigeria automobile industry is supported by multiple factors such as labor availability, R&D efforts, geographic advantage, and government support. With a positive outlook for the economy and greater household purchasing power, automobile sales in the country are set to witness a strong surge in sales to 2026.

New players continue to foray into the market, in particular in low price vehicle segments with the number of sales increasing at robust growth rates. Passenger cars and light commercial vehicles are also witnessing a steady increase in demand.

Cost-effective models tend to witness strong success as the majority of car buyers segment includes the middle class. Further, strong customer support and availability of cheap spare parts gain high priority for purchases in cars segment

The Nigeria Automotive Market research identifies that the competition continues to intensify year-on-year with the introduction of new models and brand availability. This LNGAnalysis report covers the 2019 scenario and growth prospects of the Nigeria Automotive market for 2016-2026. To calculate the market size, revenue from the market sales of Passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles are considered.

The global Automotive market is poised to register strong growth with light vehicle sales increased from around 95 million to over 106 million between 2019 and 2025. The ongoing trend towards modernization of Automotives such as electric and hybrid cars, growth from emerging economies- compensating decline from mature markets, the focus is on the user, increasing penetration of autonomous vehicles, and others are supporting countries worldwide to strengthen their Automotive markets. However, increased risk of new disruptive business models, falling margins and rising investment., long-term market volatilities, vehicle retreats from globalization pose significant challenges to growth.

The Nigeria Automotive Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2026 presents a comprehensive analysis of the country’s automotive market. Key trends and critical insights into Nigeria Automotive markets along with key drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities are presented in the report.

Nigeria passenger car markets and Nigeria commercial vehicle markets are analyzed and forecast to 2026. Further, Nigeria vehicle production is forecast from 2016 to 2026. Demand for all these vehicle types is also forecast during the period.

Nigeria Automotive market is compared against five of its competitive markets in the region to analyze the role of Nigeria on the regional front and benchmark its operations.

Global Automotive, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East Africa, North America, and Latin America Automotive market outlook is also presented in the report to provide a global perspective of the industry.

