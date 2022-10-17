NieR:Automata Ver1.1a trailer, anime TV visual, and returning game cast revealed

Commander White is straightforward on the eyes, however so are most of the different characters within the NieR:Automata universe. Pic credit score: Sq. Enix/A-1 Footage

Aniplex simply dropped the Promotion File 003: Bunker trailer for the TV anime adaption of the NieR:Automata sport. This extremely transient trailer of the upcoming NieR:Automata Ver1.1a anime offers us a glimpse of what to anticipate.

On this trailer, we see Commander White, who’s quite stern and fires orders. We solely see a couple of close-up pictures of this character, then an area station with the beginning date revealed, which is January 2023.

However why ought to we be excited? Effectively, it’s an adaptation of the favored motion RPG developed by PlatinumGames of Bayonetta fame and initially revealed by Sq. Enix on February 23, 2017, for the PlayStation 4 in Japan. It will definitely got here out in different territories and platforms, such because the Nintendo Change, Xbox One, and Home windows PC (accessible on the Microsoft Retailer and Steam).

Apparently, the Nintendo Change model launched not too long ago on October 6, 2022. It reportedly runs extremely easily on such an underpowered and dated system, so it was effectively definitely worth the wait!

Nevertheless, what each fan of NieR:Automata will wish to know — will this anime adaption do the collection justice? At this level, we will’t make a price judgment since we have now so little to go on.

Again in February 2022, we coated the announcement mission trailer and idea artwork, but even that didn’t reveal sufficient. However since A-1 Footage of 86 and Sword Artwork On-line fame will deal with animation manufacturing, it ought to end up respectable, on the very least.

NieR:Automata anime TV key visible revealed

The important thing visible options Commander White with a number of of her operators:

The important thing visible of NieR:Automata Ver1.1a appears to be like nice, however in all probability has followers asking questions. Pic credit score: Sq. Enix/A-1 Footage

Who’re the workers behind this NieR:Automata anime adaptation?

A number of key workers from the unique sport return to work on this adaptation. These embrace Ryoji Masuyama as director, Yoko Taro / Ryoji Masuyama for collection composition, Jun Nakai because the character designer and artwork director, and MONACA does the music.

And the Japanese voice workers to this point consists of the next:

Yui Ishikawa as 2B

Natsuki Hanae as 9S

Hiroki Yasumoto as Pod 042

Kaoru Akiyama as Pod 153

Chiaki Kanou as Commander White

Keiko Isobe as Operator 6O

Meari Hatsumi as Operator 21O

NieR:Automata followers needs to be in for a deal with in early 2023! Pic credit score: Sq. Enix/A-1 Footage

Total, we’re happy that workers members from the sport are concerned. It’s probably that we’ll get an anime that stays true to the imaginative and prescient of the unique creators of this world-renowned collection.

And on condition that NieR:Automata has already offered over 6.5 million copies, the strain might be excessive to fulfill this large fanbase. Let’s hope that that is the case come January 2023. Keep tuned!