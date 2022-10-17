NieR:Automata Ver1.1a trailer, anime TV visual, and returning game cast revealed
Aniplex simply dropped the Promotion File 003: Bunker trailer for the TV anime adaption of the NieR:Automata sport. This extremely transient trailer of the upcoming NieR:Automata Ver1.1a anime offers us a glimpse of what to anticipate.
On this trailer, we see Commander White, who’s quite stern and fires orders. We solely see a couple of close-up pictures of this character, then an area station with the beginning date revealed, which is January 2023.
However why ought to we be excited? Effectively, it’s an adaptation of the favored motion RPG developed by PlatinumGames of Bayonetta fame and initially revealed by Sq. Enix on February 23, 2017, for the PlayStation 4 in Japan. It will definitely got here out in different territories and platforms, such because the Nintendo Change, Xbox One, and Home windows PC (accessible on the Microsoft Retailer and Steam).
Apparently, the Nintendo Change model launched not too long ago on October 6, 2022. It reportedly runs extremely easily on such an underpowered and dated system, so it was effectively definitely worth the wait!
Nevertheless, what each fan of NieR:Automata will wish to know — will this anime adaption do the collection justice? At this level, we will’t make a price judgment since we have now so little to go on.
Again in February 2022, we coated the announcement mission trailer and idea artwork, but even that didn’t reveal sufficient. However since A-1 Footage of 86 and Sword Artwork On-line fame will deal with animation manufacturing, it ought to end up respectable, on the very least.
NieR:Automata anime TV key visible revealed
The important thing visible options Commander White with a number of of her operators:
Who’re the workers behind this NieR:Automata anime adaptation?
A number of key workers from the unique sport return to work on this adaptation. These embrace Ryoji Masuyama as director, Yoko Taro / Ryoji Masuyama for collection composition, Jun Nakai because the character designer and artwork director, and MONACA does the music.
And the Japanese voice workers to this point consists of the next:
- Yui Ishikawa as 2B
- Natsuki Hanae as 9S
- Hiroki Yasumoto as Pod 042
- Kaoru Akiyama as Pod 153
- Chiaki Kanou as Commander White
- Keiko Isobe as Operator 6O
- Meari Hatsumi as Operator 21O
Total, we’re happy that workers members from the sport are concerned. It’s probably that we’ll get an anime that stays true to the imaginative and prescient of the unique creators of this world-renowned collection.
And on condition that NieR:Automata has already offered over 6.5 million copies, the strain might be excessive to fulfill this large fanbase. Let’s hope that that is the case come January 2023. Keep tuned!