Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem together in the new Aaron Sorkin movie

You will play the actors Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in the biography “Being the Ricardos”.

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are expected to be the next stars in Aaron Sorkin’s new film. The project is called “Being the Ricardos” and tells the story of the Hollywood couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

The story will lead us to the recording of “I Love Lucy,” the American sitcom that hit the streets for six seasons in the 1950s. In addition to directing, Sorkin is signing the script for the production purchased by Amazon Studios.

The project is still in its early stages and it is unknown when filming started, mainly due to the restrictions caused by the pandemic.

This will be Kidman’s next big project, coming from a successful year after the success of “The Undoing,” in which he shone alongside Hugh Grant. Sorkin also ended the year great, the one who made “The 7 of Chicago” and is seen as a Desire for Oscars movie.