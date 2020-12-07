Nick Cave cancels concert in Lisbon

The pandemic forced the musician to change his tour plans. Tickets will be refunded from December 11th.

Possible news only in 2021

Nick Cave announced this Monday, December 7th, that he would cancel the tour scheduled for 2021, which included the passage through the Altice Arena in Lisbon on May 24th.

The tour of the Australian musician and his band The Bad Seeds planned for Europe next year is therefore ineffective. New dates are not expected to be confirmed until 2021 or 2022.

The announcement was made on the musician’s website, stating that the uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic are the reason for this cancellation. “The complexity and scope of the planned tour, as well as the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, mean that despite the hard work of everyone involved, we could not guarantee that the shows could take place,” he said in a statement.

Even so, he leaves hope that he will soon try to find new solutions. Refunding the value of the ticket is the responsibility of the local promoters who are “everything is new” in Portugal. The company has previously announced that refunds can be requested from Friday, December 11th, from the location or website where they were bought the tickets.