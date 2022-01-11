nice reduction on this great curved gamer screen

Do you enjoy playing video games and are you looking for a new computer screen to accompany you during your gaming sessions? Hitek found the perfect screen for you, and it’s getting smaller and smaller.

When playing a computer video game, the quality of the computer screen is of vital importance. What use is a good graphics card and a good processor if you have a screen with a poor resolution? So we are convinced that the Samsung Odyssey G5 Curved PC Gaming Monitor is the right one for you. This 27-inch screen initially offers an excellent WQHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. So you can enjoy all the beauty of the picture.

Then this 1000R curved screen adapts perfectly to the human field of vision to give you the optimal immersion during your gaming sessions while ensuring that you do not get into the eye fatigue zone for the greatest possible visual comfort.

While a standard display has a refresh rate of 60 Hz, the Samsung Odyssey G5 has a refresh rate of 144 Hz. This leads to greater fluidity in the action. The refresh rate correlates with a response time of 1 ms. So the G5’s performance is as quick as your reflexes.

Finally, and because it cannot be neglected, the Samsung Odyssey G5 has a particularly elegant futuristic design.

Normally sold for 357.22 euros, the Samsung Odyssey G5 is currently available from 289.99 euros, a discount of 67 euros. If you are looking for a new processor for your setup, we recommend this excellent eight-core processor, the best in its class.

Fills the human field of vision. Refresh rate 144 Hz. Response time 1 ms.

