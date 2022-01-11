nice reduction on this excellent soundbar

Would you like to buy a soundbar to hear your films, series and music in excellent quality? Hitek has found an excellent promotion for you!

Clear and powerful sound

When watching a movie, series, or listening to your favorite music album, it’s always best to have the best sound possible. For this reason, the Samsung HW-T420 soundbar will convince you. Accompanied by a subwoofer, it guarantees you a clear and powerful sound (150W).

Thanks to the Bluetooth function, you can connect your Samsung HW-T420 soundbar to your television, mobile phone or computer to accompany you in everyday life with every task. Plus, you don’t have to complain about a lost connection.

With its beautiful black color, the Samsung HW-T420 soundbar also benefits from a particularly elegant design. Thin, takes up little space and will undoubtedly beautify your TV cabinet.

Usually sold for 182.00 euros, the Samsung HW-T420 soundbar currently costs 129.00 euros, a discount of 53 euros. If you are looking for a suitable TV for this wonderful soundbar, we recommend this excellent Samsung TV, which is also on offer.

Three good reasons to fall for it

Clear and powerful sound, stylish design, no loss of connection.

Affiliate links

