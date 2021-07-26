nice promotion on this very nice smartphone

Thanks to its proportional dimensions, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 6.55 “128 GB Dual SIM is easy to use. With its thin bezels and its sober design, it is also very elegant. It is not only beautiful but also powerful. Without forgetting of course about to offer a very good autonomy.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 6.55 “128 GB Dual SIM: a versatile smartphone

Do you expect perfect image quality from your future smartphone? In this case, do not be afraid. Thanks to its 10-bit screen, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 6.55 “will perfectly meet your expectations. The screen of this model shows up to 64 times more colors than that of the previous versions. In addition, you can appreciate pictures as detailed as they are realistic , the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 6.55 “was equipped with TrueColor technology. You are therefore entitled to rich and vivid colors.

In terms of flowability, you don’t have to worry here either. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 6.55 “will be fast and responsive, thanks in particular to the refresh rate of 90 Hz of its screen and its Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. As a reminder, the latter is an octo-core model and its frequency can go up to 2.3 GHz.

With its 128 GB memory, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 6.55 “allows you to store a wide variety of files. It will certainly take a long time to fill it with the photos or videos you will take with its triple. Rear camera ( 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) or its front camera with AI of 16 MP. Speaking of photos, you know that this smartphone gives you the opportunity to create many visual effects while enjoying several practical features.

The dimensions of this phone are 160.53 x 75.73 x 6.99 mm. Battery level, the capacity of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 6.55 “is 4250 mAh. Wireless communication side, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, and hotspot will be there.

Note that this smartphone is compatible with 3G and 4G. It also includes NFC technology. Its price is currently 319 euros instead of 349 euros. It is available in three colors (pink, black and blue).

3 reasons to fall for this smartphone?

Its high performance Its 10-bit screen for the most satisfying visual experience Its triple rear camera (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) for taking photos and videos in perfect quality

