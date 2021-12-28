nice price reduction for this 128 GB 5G compatible smartphone

With the new 5G packages, you want to switch your smartphone to take full advantage of the power of this network, but you still need to have a compatible mobile phone. Here’s a very nice offer on the Realme GT Neo 2 that uses 5G at an unbeatable price.

Realme GT Neo 2: Great display quality

The Realme GT Neo 2 is a smartphone that, considering its price, has a very good technical data sheet, especially when it comes to the display. The latter has a large 6.62-inch AMOLED screen with a Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, but that’s not all as it is also HDR10 + compatible and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. You thus have an excellent picture quality for your videos, series, films, as well as for playback.

Inside we have a powerful configuration and it won’t shy away from greedy games:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Graphics chip: Adreno 650 RAM: 8 GB Storage: 128 GB

And as for the photo part, we are on a module with 3 sensors at the back and 16 megapixels at the front:

64 megapixels, wide angle 8 megapixels, ultra wide angle 2 megapixels, macro

With it you can even record in 4K at 60 frames per second.

For autonomy, you will need a 5000 mAh battery compatible with an ultra-fast charge of 65 watts. In just 36 minutes you will have your smartphone fully charged from 0%.

Sold at a price of 469 euros, it is currently on offer for only 379 euros. We also have the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G on offer.

Why let yourself be seduced?

Display quality Ultra-fast charging 5G compatibility and performance

