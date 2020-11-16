Nice price drop for the AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Wraith Stealth Edition processor

If you are looking for a good processor for your new machine, the AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Wraith Stealth Edition is for sale here, an offer not to be missed.

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Wraith Stealth Edition: a versatile CPU

AMD has been catching up for some time and even has the luxury of being ahead of Intel and Nvidia in many areas. The foundry has no disadvantages and is one of its processors today, benefiting from a nice drop in prices. This is the Ryzen 5 2600 Wraith Stealth Edition.

Here are the specs of the beast:

Frequency: 3.4 GHz Frequency in turbo mode: 3.9 GHz Number of cores and threads: 6 cores / 12 threads Cache: 19 MB distributed in this way 16 MB L3 and 3 MB L2 Socket: AMD AM4 Maximum thermal envelope (TDP) : 65 W.

It also comes with an AMD home cooler that works pretty well!

While it was 170 euros, it has just fallen to 139 euros, always taking a small discount. And if you are a gamer, you will surely be interested in the promotion for this SteelSeries gaming headset.

3 good reasons to succumb

Versatile processor Good AMD heat sink price-performance ratio

