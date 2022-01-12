nice price cut for this excellent gamer screen

Are you looking for a gaming monitor for your computer? Good news, Hitek has found just the thing for you!

An excellent screen at a reduced price

We can’t say it enough: if you are going to do a PC installation to run video games, it is important to be careful when choosing your screen. And the Q27G2U AOC Gamer Screen seems like an excellent choice to us. This particularly elegant 27-inch screen offers a refresh rate of 144 MHz and a response time of 1 ms, which guarantees you a large image fluidity.

With its thin, bezel-less bezels, you won’t be distracted while looking at your screen. In addition, the lack of contours favors the multiscreen configuration. You can use three screens at the same time for more fun, comfort and immersion during your gaming sessions.

Thanks to the Shadow Control function, you can also lighten shadow areas without affecting the brightness of the rest of the screen. A very useful feature for some games with stealth sequences.

Finally, to maximize your comfort, you can change the height of the screen. Ideal for combating certain neck pains.

Typically sold for EUR 319.99, this AOC QHD Q27G2U / BK gaming screen is now available from EUR 249.99, a reduction of EUR 70 (-22%). You can also go for this excellent curved PC gaming screen from Samsung that is also on sale.

Three good reasons to fall for it

Great fluidity of the image. Adjust the height of the screen. Control the shadows to your liking.

