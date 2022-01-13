nice graduation on this high performance laptop

Are you looking for a powerful laptop that you can take with you wherever you go? Then Hitek has found the offer for you! Here is an Acer branded laptop PC, a well-known brand in the field as the fourth largest manufacturer in the world behind Lenovo, HP, and Dell. And today this product is enjoying a great promotion.

Acer Aspire A514: a lightweight and versatile laptop

The Acer Aspire A514-53-72BS is an ideal laptop for work or for going to school, as it is not too heavy with a weight of only 1.5 kg. In addition, this laptop with its 14 inch diagonal (Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixels) is suitable for use at home as well as when traveling. And with the BluelightShield technology, your eyes are protected even after prolonged use by reducing the blue light.

For the technical part we find the following under the keyboard:

Processor: Intel Core i7-1065G7 (1.3 GHz, 4 cores) RAM: 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR4 2666 MHz Storage: 512 GB M.2 SSD

With these types of properties, you have a high-end processor that offers maximum performance in your daily applications such as office automation and simple multimedia. And when it comes to connectivity, everything is included:

Wi-Fi 802.11 ax Bluetooth 5.01 HDMI port1 RJ-45 Ethernet port1 USB 2.0 port2 USB 3.2 Gen11 ports 3.1 Gen1 Type-C port

As for autonomy, Acer announces 9 hours with a 3-cell 48W battery.

Normally sold for € 1,129.99, the Acer Aspire A514-53-72BS is currently available from € 629.99 at Darty or € 500 off. And if you are looking for a more game-oriented product, we recommend the MSI KATANA GF76, also in a reduced form

three good reasons to crack

Lightweight power of the i7 super reduction

