Nice flash sale for this 32GB DDR4 PNY XLR8 memory kit

Do you need to increase the RAM of your PC or just equip a new machine? Here is a great flash sale for the excellent 32GB PNY XLR8 DDR4 gaming memory kit.

PNY XLR8: A perfect RAM kit for a gaming configuration

The PNY XLR8 kit that we are offering you today consists of 2 memory modules with 16 GB or 32 GB in DDR4.

Here are its specs:

Frequency: 3200 MHz CAS: CL16 Voltage: 1.2 volts

It should also be noted that this RAM is compatible with Intel XMP 2.0 technology. This means that you can overclock it automatically via pre-recorded profiles.

Finally, note that PNY guarantees its memory modules for life.

For the price, the kit went from 166.99 euros to 136.99 euros, but be careful, this offer is only temporary.

Why fall for this kit?

DDR4 3200 MHz performance Intel XMP 2.0 compatible price-performance ratio

