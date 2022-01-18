nice advertisement for this gaming chair

Are you looking for a gaming chair to accompany you during your long sessions with your favorite games? Then Hitek has found the right offer for you!

Optimize your gaming experience

For gamers, comfort is a fundamental element as it is synonymous with performance and efficiency. For this reason, for several years, brands have been offering a range of products originally dedicated to this audience: gaming chairs. They were then developed to ensure the best possible comfort for long hours of use.

The Trust Gaming GXT 707 Resto gaming chair has therefore been designed to offer you an ergonomic and comfortable environment so that you can fully enjoy your favorite games. But it’s also perfect for people who work at their desk all day with the curved design that the bucket seat offers.

The keyword is comfort, the seat has two removable and adjustable cushions for optimal comfort. A lumbar pillow to support and relieve your back and a neck pillow to support your head and prevent neck pain.

It is possible to adjust the height of the armrests and the backrest offers an adjustable tilt from 90 to 180° with locking position, so you can find your ideal posture. Of course, this gaming chair is rotatable (360°) and has wheels firmly connected to its five-legged base, offering both freedom of movement and good stability.

Finally, this faux leather seat has a class 4 gas spring to adjust the height of the seat, which rests on a sturdy metal frame.

The Trust GXT 707 Resto Gaming Chair normally retails for €239.99 and is currently available from €149. And if you’re looking for a gaming keyboard, we recommend the Razer BlackWidow V3.

Three good reasons to crack

Its ergonomic design, its tilt up to 180°, its elegant look

