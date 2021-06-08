NIBP Patient Monitor Market Expanding at CAGR +6% by 2028| CamNtech, Comen China, Contec Medical Systems, Creative Industry, Drager, Fukuda Denshi, GE Healthcare, Heal Force, Huntleigh Diagnostics, Intelesens, Ivy Biomedical Systems, Kalamed, Meditech Equipment, Mega Electronics, Mennen Medical

NIBP Patient Monitor Market Expanding at CAGR +6% by the end of 2021-2028.

Non invasive blood pressure (NIBP): The non-invasive blood pressure (NIBP) parameter provides systolic, diastolic, and mean arterial blood pressure values, and heart rate. NIBP measurements can be made in automatic, manual, or STAT modes.

The most basic monitors show your heart rate, blood pressure, and body temperature. More advanced models also show how much oxygen your blood is carrying or how fast you’re breathing. Some can even show how much pressure is on your brain or how much carbon dioxide you’re breathing out.

For over 20 years, noninvasive blood pressure (NIBP) monitors have been extensively used in intensive care units to closely monitor patient’s blood pressure.

Key Players:

CamNtech, Comen China, Contec Medical Systems, Creative Industry, Drager, Fukuda Denshi, GE Healthcare, Heal Force, Huntleigh Diagnostics, Intelesens, Ivy Biomedical Systems, Kalamed, Meditech Equipment, Mega Electronics, Mennen Medical, Smith Medical, and others.

By Type

Benchtop

Portable

By Application

Hospital

Clinics

Others

By region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

