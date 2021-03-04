NGS-based RNA-Sequencing Market Size, Sales Revenue, 2021-2029 , Top Keyplayers – Illumina (the U.S.), Thermo Fischer Scientific (the U.S.) etc.

NGS-based RNA-Sequencing Market 2021

This Newly added report provided by Straits Research NGS-based RNA-Sequencing market Presents an Analysis of Market Situation and Challenges. Experts have studied the historical data and compared it with the Current Market Situation- 2021. The Research Report covers all the necessary information and remarkable data required by new market entrants as well as the existing players to gain a deeper insight into the market.

Furthermore, the statistical surveying report focuses on the product specifications, cost, production capacity, marketing channel, list of the distributors, and a comprehensive analysis of the import and export of the product. Upstream raw materials, downstream demand analysis, as well as the list of consumers have been studied systematically, along with the supplier and cost of this industry. The product flow and distribution channel have also been presented in this research report.

The Major Manufacturers Covered in this Report:

Illumina (the U.S.), Thermo Fischer Scientific (the U.S.), Oxford Nanopore, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (the U.S.) 149, BGI (China), PerkinElmer Inc. (the U.S.), QIAGEN (Germany), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), Tecan Genomics, Inc. (Switzerland) and more…



NGS-based RNA-Sequencing Market: Segmentation

By Product and Service

Sample Preparation Products

Sequencing Platforms and Consumables

Sequencing Services

Data Analysis, Storage, and Management

By Technology

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing (SMRT)

Nanopore Sequencing

By Application

Expression Profiling Analysis

Small RNA Sequencing

De Novo Transcriptome Assembly

Variant Calling and Transcriptome Epigenetics

By End-User

Research and Academia

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021 to 2029

Regional Segmentation:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

(The US, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

(Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

(Brazil and Rest of Latin America.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Coronavirus Pandemic to Surge the Need for NGS-based RNA-Sequencing Over the past six years, there has been an explosion of interest in using scRNA-seq to provide answers to biologically and medically related questions, both in experimental animals and humans. The rising number of research activities involving RNA-seq, along with rapid growth in precision, drives the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented numerous new opportunities for the use of products from the NGS-based RNA-Sequencing market, thus catalyzing the overall market growth. For instance, inference, a Cambridge based company, opened its commercial application and resources of scRNA-seq to help fight COVID-19. In March 2020, they also joined the COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition, coordinated by The MITRE Corporation, along with the leaders of Mayo Clinic, Leavitt Partners, and several Massachusetts.

The analysis objectives of the report are:

To equitably share in-depth info regarding the crucial elements impacting the increase of industry (growth capacity, chances, drivers and industry specific challenge and risks).

To know the NGS-based RNA-Sequencing Market by pinpointing its many sub segments.

To profile the important players and analyze their growth plans.

To endeavor the amount and value of the NGS-based RNA-Sequencing Market sub-markets, depending on key regions (various vital states).

To analyze the Global NGS-based RNA-Sequencing Market concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector.

To examine and study the Global NGS-based RNA-Sequencing Market size (volume and value) form the company, essential regions/countries, products and applications, background information and also predictions.

Primary worldwide Global NGS-based RNA-Sequencing Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyze the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for the next coming years.

To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches and acquisitions on the market.

