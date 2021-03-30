NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market is expected to Witness Significant Growth between 2018-2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘NGS- Based RNA- Seq Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product & Services, Technology, Application and End User, the global NGS- based RNA- seq market was valued at US$ 1,240.87 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 7,984.90 Mn by 2027. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 19.3% from 2018- 2027.The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global NGS- based RNA- seq market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global NGS- based RNA- seq market, based on the product & services is segmented into sample preparation, sequencing services, sequencing platform & consumables and data analysis, storage & management. The sample preparation segment is further bifurcated into method and workflow step segments. In 2017, sequencing platform & consumables segment held the largest share, by product& services. Additionally, the data analysis segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Global NGS- based RNA- seq market is expected to grow in the coming years, owing to the factors such as, reduced cost of genome sequencing, advancements in sequencing technology and next generation sequencing for cancer. However, the risks related to genetic data and high cost of NGS instruments is act as a restraint for this market. On the other hand, barcode scanning for long reads sequences likely to add novel opportunities for NGS- based RNA- seq market, in the coming years.

Get PDF Sample Copy of this Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPBT00002556/

Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

F, Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

Agilent Technologies

BGI

Oxford Nanopre Technologies

Eurofins Scientific

Qiagen

Perkinelmer Inc

The major players operating in the NGS- based RNA- seq market include Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Qaigen, F. Hoffmann- La Roche AG, Agilent Technologies, Inc., BGI, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Perkinelmer, Inc. and Eurofins Scientific among others. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative product launches to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in October 2018, Agilent Technologies Inc. launched Agilent OnePGT, a genome- wide, next- generation sequencing (NGS) solution for preimplantation genetic testing (PGT).

Strategic Insights

Product & service launch/update and partnerships, agreements & collaborations were observed as the most adopted strategy in global NGS-based RNA sequencing industry. Few of the strategic developments made by the players in the market are listed below;

2018: In January, Illumina, Inc. launched iSeq 100 Sequencing System that delivers exceptional data accuracy, at a low capital cost, making Illumina technology available to virtually any lab.

2018: In September, QIAGEN N.V. and NeuMoDx Molecular, Inc. entered into a partnership to commercialize two new fully integrated systems for automation of PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing.

2017: In May, QIAGEN N.V. and Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd. entered into a partnership to accelerate local adaptations, development and commercialization of the GeneReader NGS System in the rapidly growing clinical and clinical research markets in China.

Purchase a copy of this research report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPBT00002556/

NGS-BASED RNA SEQUENCING – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Sample Preparation Method Manual Method Automated Method Workflow Step Library Preparation & Target Enrichment Fragmentation, End Repair & Size Selection Quality Control

Sequencing Services

Sequencing Platform & Consumables

Data Analysis, Storage & Management

By Technology

Sequencing By Synthesis

Nanopore Sequencing

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing

By Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Precision Medicine

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

By Geography

• North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

• Europe

France

Germany

UK

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

• South America (SAM)

Brazil

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com