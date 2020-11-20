NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market 2020-2027 Sees a Faster Rebound in the Era of COVID-19 || Leading Players – Oxford Nanopore Technologies., PerkinElmer Inc., Psomagen, Inc., QIAGEN, Takara Bio Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Global NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. It provides guidelines about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts. The market report is a professional yet exhaustive study on the current state for the market. This world class market research report is a vital document in planning business objectives or goals. The credible market report is a window to the industry which talks about what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. While formulating this NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market analysis report, client business competence is understood adeptly to identify tangible growth opportunities.

NGS-based RNA-sequencing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 7.23 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.85% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the patients regarding the benefits of sequencing will help in driving the growth of the market.

The major players covered in the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market report are Agilent Technologies, Inc, BGI, Eurofins Genomics Germany GmbH, Hamilton Company., Illumina, Inc, Tecan Genomics, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies., PerkinElmer Inc., Psomagen, Inc., QIAGEN, Takara Bio Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zymo Research,among other domestic and globalplayers. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa(MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analystsunderstand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Analysis and Insights of Global NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market

Surging number of research activities, rising demand of precision medicine, increasing advantages of RNA-Seq Over conventional technologies, growing number of RNA-Seq grants will likely to enhance the growth of the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, surging levels of investment for research activities in cancer as well as in agriculture sector will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Unavailability of skilled professionals, lack of standards in diagnostic testing will likely to hamper the growth of the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market in the above mentioned forecast period.

This NGS-based RNA-sequencing market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on NGS-based RNA-sequencing market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief,our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market Scope and Market Size

NGS-based RNA-sequencing market is segmented on the basis of product& services, technology, applicationand end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product& services, NGS-based RNA-sequencing market is segmented into RNA sequencing platforms & consumables, sample preparation products, RNA sequencing services, data analysis and storage & management.Sample preparation products have been segmented into by workflow and by method. By workflow has been segmented into library preparation & target enrichment and quality control. By method has been further segmented into manual sample preparation, microfluidic sample preparation and robotic liquid handling sample preparation.

On the basis of technology, NGS-based RNA-sequencing market is segmented intosequencing by synthesis, Ion semiconductor sequencing, single-molecule real-time sequencing and nanopore sequencing.

Based on application, NGS-based RNA-sequencing market is segmented intoexpression profiling analysis, small RNA sequencing, de novo transcriptome assembly, variant calling & transcriptome epigenetics.

NGS-based RNA-sequencing market has also been segmented based onthe end user into research & academia, hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and other end users.

NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market Country Level Analysis

NGS-based RNA-sequencing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product& services, technology, applicationand end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market due to the rising initiatives and funds from the government for genomics research, rising occurrences of chronic diseases, adoption of RNA-Seq products, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the rising levels of investment for research activities and prevalence of better health facilities.

The country section of the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

NGS-based RNA-sequencing market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for NGS-based RNA-sequencing market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market Share Analysis

NGS-based RNA-sequencing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to NGS-based RNA-sequencing market.

