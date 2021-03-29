NGS-Based RNA-Seq Market Industry Share, Market Types, Business Providers and Future Forecasts to 2025

Selbyville, Delaware NGS-Based RNA-Seq Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

In the report the NGS based RNA seq market, the market is expected to reach US$ 7,984.90 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,414.59 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 19.3% from 2018-2027.

The NGS based RNA seq market is driven by the driving factor such as reduced cost of genome sequencing, advancements in sequencing technology and next generation sequencing for cancer However, the market is likely face the restraining factors such as risks related to genetic data and high cost of NGS instruments market. The future trend that is likely to drive the market growth is barcode scanning for long reads sequences.

The NGS based RNA seq market as per the product & services the segment is segmented as sample preparation, sequencing services, sequencing platforms & consumables and data analysis, storage & management. The market of sequencing platform has the highest market share in 2018, contributing to NGS based RNA seq market is of 38.3% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2018 to 2027.

The sample preparation segment is further sub-segmented into method and workflow step. The method segment further divided as manual and automated. Likewise, the workflow step is sub-segmented as Library preparation & target enrichment, fragmentation, end repair & size selection and quality control. Among the method segment the automated segment is likely to hold the major market in the forecast period. Similarly. The Library preparation & target enrichment among the workflow step segment.

The technology segment of the NGS based RNA seq market includes sequencing by synthesis (SBS), nanopore sequencing, ion semiconductor sequencing and single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencings. The technology segment for the NGS based RNA seq market was valued at US$ 1,414.59 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ 7,984.90 Mn by 2027.

The technology segment and is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecast period owing advantages of the NGS-based RNA seq offers more sensible and accurate gene expression, the technologies can be applied to any species and these are available in comparatively less price for the various arrays. The companies offering offers various advantages to the researchers through their products. For instance, Illumina, Inc. offer system that uses sequencing by synthesis technology is being widely utilized across the globe for the next generation sequencing.

The SBS technology enables the robust performance & maintains the data quality, provides accurate bases and more. Hence, owing to the advantages of the sequencing by synthesis by technology market is likely to propel in the forecast period

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report NGS based RNA seq market are National Institutes of Health, National Science Foundation, Canada foundation for innovation, African Society of Human Genetics, Department of Biotechnology, Dubai Health Authority, Human Heredity and Health in Africa, French National Cancer Institute, Japan Science and Technology Agency, Trinity Translational Medicine Institute and others.

