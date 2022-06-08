NFL Fans Rejoice as Madden 23 Given Official Release Date

American Football fans were sent into a frenzy this week when Electronic Arts officially unveiled the latest installment of the ever-popular Madden NFL series, Madden NFL 23. The franchise has earned EA more than $5 billion since its launch in 1990, making it one of the most successful video game franchises ever.

Most NFL fans and pundits consider the Madden games to be more of an NFL sim than a traditional American Football game. Each player in the game has a plethora of statistics attached to them, which are based on real-life performances on the field. It is common for the best Vegas betting sites to use Madden games to predict the outcome of the Super Bowl each year; the game has proven to be accurate in its prediction of results.

Each annual release of a new Madden game is usually accompanied by much fanfare, with NFL fans clambering for a glimpse of the updated graphics, animations, and features and to discover which NFL star is on the front cover. Madden NFL 23’s launch was no different, with EA Sports publishing an action-packed 1:19 video on YouTube, highlighting some of the game’s features.

The Legendary Joh Madden is the Cover Star

The late John Madden, an American Football legend, is the cover star for this year’s game. Madden never got to play an NFL game because he suffered a severe knee injury during the Philadelphia Eagles‘ training camp only weeks after the Eagles drafted him in 1958. However, Madden went on to become one of the NFL’s best head coaches, winning 103 games and losing only 32 with the Oakland Raiders between 1969 and 1978; he won the Super Bowl with the Raiders in 1976. Madden died at his home on December 28, 2021, aged 85. It is a fitting tribute for him to be Madden NFL 23’s cover star.

Will FieldSense Be The Game-Changer EA Says It Is?

EA is making a lot of noise about new technology trademarked FieldSense, which it says provides the foundations for consistent and ultra-realistic gameplay. It manages this by giving you more control than ever over every position on the field. Defensive players are more adaptive than ever before and can perform mid-air knockouts, assist tackles that are already in progress, force turnovers, and more.

Madden NFL 23 sees skill-based passing added to the raft of in-game features. You are now entirely in control of how your quarterback passes by using a power meter and accuracy reticle. The traditional passing system is still available but mastering the new system allows you to cut open defenses with surgical precision.

New, well overdue animations make it possible for players to have many more new moves, such as plant-and-goes, where the player shapes to run in one direction only to stop and instantly run in the opposite direction. These new moves will help Madden NFL 23 look, feel, and play much like an actual football game watched at the stadium or on television.

Old Features Return

Madden NFL 23 promises improved and updated versions of previous titles’ core features. The Face of the Franchise returns, Madden’s story mode, allowing you to go from a college player, get drafted, and become an NFL star. The 2022 edition was poorly executed and received much negative press from the franchise’s loyal fans. EA promises the 2023 version is much better.

Ultimate Team returns with tweaks, as does the home field advantage system launched in 2022. Here is hoping the updates make these features better than the lackluster versions from last year.

Madden NFL 23 launches on August 19, 2022, on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Pre-orders are available from July 22, 2022.