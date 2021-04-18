NFC Tags Market 2021-2027: Economic Performance Evaluation, Business Competition & CAGR

“

NFC TagsThe NFC Tags Industry Report indicates that the global market size of NFC Tags was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’NFC Tags Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by NFC Tags market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of NFC Tags generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –

Avery Dennison Corporation (US), CCL Industries, Inc (Canada), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), Alien Technology Inc (US), Intermec Inc (US), Checkpoint Systems, Inc. (US), Sato Holdings Corporation (Japan), Smartrac N.V. (Netherlands), Muhlbauer Holding AG & Co. Ltd (Germany), ASK SA (France), Thin Film Electronics ASA (Norway), Graphic Label, Inc (US), Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Displaydata Ltd (UK), William Frick & Company (US), Panasonic,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Tag 1 Type, Tag 2 Type, Tag 3 Type, Tag 4 Type,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Automotive, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Logistic, Retail, Manufacturing, Others

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market NFC Tags, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The NFC Tags market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data NFC Tags from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the NFC Tags market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 NFC Tags Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of NFC Tags

1.2 NFC Tags Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global NFC Tags Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Tag 1 Type

1.2.3 Tag 2 Type

1.2.4 Tag 3 Type

1.2.5 Tag 4 Type

1.3 NFC Tags Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global NFC Tags Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

1.3.4 Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

1.3.5 Logistic

1.3.6 Retail

1.3.7 Manufacturing

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global NFC Tags Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global NFC Tags Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global NFC Tags Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America NFC Tags Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe NFC Tags Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China NFC Tags Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan NFC Tags Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea NFC Tags Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global NFC Tags Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global NFC Tags Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 NFC Tags Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global NFC Tags Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers NFC Tags Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 NFC Tags Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 NFC Tags Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest NFC Tags Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of NFC Tags Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global NFC Tags Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global NFC Tags Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America NFC Tags Production

3.4.1 North America NFC Tags Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America NFC Tags Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe NFC Tags Production

3.5.1 Europe NFC Tags Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe NFC Tags Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China NFC Tags Production

3.6.1 China NFC Tags Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China NFC Tags Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan NFC Tags Production

3.7.1 Japan NFC Tags Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan NFC Tags Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea NFC Tags Production

3.8.1 South Korea NFC Tags Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea NFC Tags Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global NFC Tags Consumption by Region

4.1 Global NFC Tags Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global NFC Tags Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global NFC Tags Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America NFC Tags Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe NFC Tags Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific NFC Tags Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America NFC Tags Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global NFC Tags Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global NFC Tags Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global NFC Tags Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global NFC Tags Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global NFC Tags Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Avery Dennison Corporation (US)

7.1.1 Avery Dennison Corporation (US) NFC Tags Corporation Information

7.1.2 Avery Dennison Corporation (US) NFC Tags Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Avery Dennison Corporation (US) NFC Tags Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Avery Dennison Corporation (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Avery Dennison Corporation (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 CCL Industries, Inc (Canada)

7.2.1 CCL Industries, Inc (Canada) NFC Tags Corporation Information

7.2.2 CCL Industries, Inc (Canada) NFC Tags Product Portfolio

7.2.3 CCL Industries, Inc (Canada) NFC Tags Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 CCL Industries, Inc (Canada) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 CCL Industries, Inc (Canada) Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Zebra Technologies Corporation (US)

7.3.1 Zebra Technologies Corporation (US) NFC Tags Corporation Information

7.3.2 Zebra Technologies Corporation (US) NFC Tags Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Zebra Technologies Corporation (US) NFC Tags Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Zebra Technologies Corporation (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Zebra Technologies Corporation (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Alien Technology Inc (US)

7.4.1 Alien Technology Inc (US) NFC Tags Corporation Information

7.4.2 Alien Technology Inc (US) NFC Tags Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Alien Technology Inc (US) NFC Tags Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Alien Technology Inc (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Alien Technology Inc (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Intermec Inc (US)

7.5.1 Intermec Inc (US) NFC Tags Corporation Information

7.5.2 Intermec Inc (US) NFC Tags Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Intermec Inc (US) NFC Tags Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Intermec Inc (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Intermec Inc (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Checkpoint Systems, Inc. (US)

7.6.1 Checkpoint Systems, Inc. (US) NFC Tags Corporation Information

7.6.2 Checkpoint Systems, Inc. (US) NFC Tags Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Checkpoint Systems, Inc. (US) NFC Tags Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Checkpoint Systems, Inc. (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Checkpoint Systems, Inc. (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Sato Holdings Corporation (Japan)

7.7.1 Sato Holdings Corporation (Japan) NFC Tags Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sato Holdings Corporation (Japan) NFC Tags Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Sato Holdings Corporation (Japan) NFC Tags Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Sato Holdings Corporation (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sato Holdings Corporation (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Smartrac N.V. (Netherlands)

7.8.1 Smartrac N.V. (Netherlands) NFC Tags Corporation Information

7.8.2 Smartrac N.V. (Netherlands) NFC Tags Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Smartrac N.V. (Netherlands) NFC Tags Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Smartrac N.V. (Netherlands) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Smartrac N.V. (Netherlands) Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Muhlbauer Holding AG & Co. Ltd (Germany)

7.9.1 Muhlbauer Holding AG & Co. Ltd (Germany) NFC Tags Corporation Information

7.9.2 Muhlbauer Holding AG & Co. Ltd (Germany) NFC Tags Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Muhlbauer Holding AG & Co. Ltd (Germany) NFC Tags Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Muhlbauer Holding AG & Co. Ltd (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Muhlbauer Holding AG & Co. Ltd (Germany) Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 ASK SA (France)

7.10.1 ASK SA (France) NFC Tags Corporation Information

7.10.2 ASK SA (France) NFC Tags Product Portfolio

7.10.3 ASK SA (France) NFC Tags Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 ASK SA (France) Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 ASK SA (France) Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Thin Film Electronics ASA (Norway)

7.11.1 Thin Film Electronics ASA (Norway) NFC Tags Corporation Information

7.11.2 Thin Film Electronics ASA (Norway) NFC Tags Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Thin Film Electronics ASA (Norway) NFC Tags Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Thin Film Electronics ASA (Norway) Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Thin Film Electronics ASA (Norway) Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Graphic Label, Inc (US)

7.12.1 Graphic Label, Inc (US) NFC Tags Corporation Information

7.12.2 Graphic Label, Inc (US) NFC Tags Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Graphic Label, Inc (US) NFC Tags Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Graphic Label, Inc (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Graphic Label, Inc (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

7.13.1 Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd. (China) NFC Tags Corporation Information

7.13.2 Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd. (China) NFC Tags Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd. (China) NFC Tags Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd. (China) Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd. (China) Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Displaydata Ltd (UK)

7.14.1 Displaydata Ltd (UK) NFC Tags Corporation Information

7.14.2 Displaydata Ltd (UK) NFC Tags Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Displaydata Ltd (UK) NFC Tags Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Displaydata Ltd (UK) Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Displaydata Ltd (UK) Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 William Frick & Company (US)

7.15.1 William Frick & Company (US) NFC Tags Corporation Information

7.15.2 William Frick & Company (US) NFC Tags Product Portfolio

7.15.3 William Frick & Company (US) NFC Tags Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 William Frick & Company (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 William Frick & Company (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Panasonic

7.16.1 Panasonic NFC Tags Corporation Information

7.16.2 Panasonic NFC Tags Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Panasonic NFC Tags Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Panasonic Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Panasonic Recent Developments/Updates

8 NFC Tags Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 NFC Tags Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of NFC Tags

8.4 NFC Tags Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 NFC Tags Distributors List

9.3 NFC Tags Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 NFC Tags Industry Trends

10.2 NFC Tags Growth Drivers

10.3 NFC Tags Market Challenges

10.4 NFC Tags Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of NFC Tags by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America NFC Tags Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe NFC Tags Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China NFC Tags Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan NFC Tags Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea NFC Tags Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of NFC Tags

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of NFC Tags by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of NFC Tags by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of NFC Tags by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of NFC Tags by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of NFC Tags by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of NFC Tags by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of NFC Tags by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of NFC Tags by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

