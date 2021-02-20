NFC Market is Expected to Reach USD 39.8 Billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period

The global NFC market is estimated to have reached USD 17.5 billion in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 39.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The factors which are driving the growth of the NFC market are the increasing deployment of NFC in the booming smartphones and smart camera market, increase in contactless payments, improved user experience, and reduction in size and cost of semiconductor chips. NFC technology is anticipated to be used in a host of applications in the future due to the increasing demand for online and in-store payments in a retail store, increasing demand for connectivity between devices for information and data sharing.

The emerging trend of cashless transactions worldwide

The growing trend of cashless transactions worldwide is the key driver for the growth of the global NFC market. There is a rise in demand for multi-tasking devices globally, hence, consumer electronics enterprises are involved in integrating NFC technology in their tablets and mobile phones to provide a single solution to the consumers. Also, the global NFC market is bolstering due to the increase in the adoption of NFC technology in tablets, smartphones, and other similar devices. The global NFC market is highly driven by the increasing penetration of smartphone users for making secure online transactions and contactless payments facilities. The rise in mobile internet users also contributes to the global NFC market growth.

Growth Drivers

Growing adoption of wearable technology

Smart wearables and IoT devices are becoming increasingly popular by adding more functions, despite severe space and power limitations. When equipped with NFC capabilities, a wearable device allows payment at a store, accessing a mass transport system, or office building. For instance, SECORA Connect, an Infineon’s brand portfolio, is a solution family addressing the rising popularity of smart wearables and IoT devices. It is a system solution designed for being embedded into smart wearables to provide contactless secured payment, transportation ticketing, and other applications via Near Field Communication (NFC).

Increasing trend of mobile commerce

Mobile commerce is a rapidly expanding tech area that has witnessed unprecedented growth during the last decade. Nowadays, smartphone users use NFC technology to make payments. Moreover, with products such as NFC enabling POS systems, the mobile becomes an important means to transfer data. Various financial institutions are collaborating with mobile application developers to develop applications to enable consumers to carry out business transactions. The increasing trend of mobile commerce is boosting the growth of the global NFC market.

Recent Development

In June2020, NXP Semiconductors, Mastercard, and Xiaomi Inc. announced they are bringing more convenient and secure contactless experiences to Russia as the first phase of a European-wide roll-out with NXP’s mobile wallet solution.

In February 2019, NXP Semiconductors collaborated with FeliCa Networks, Inc. to strengthen the mobile payment and ticketing ecosystem as part of Japan’s preparation for worldwide events in the future.

In February 2018, NXP Semiconductors announced breakthroughs in GSMA-compliant eSIM solutions that radically make it easier for device manufacturers to bring consumers remote SIM provisioning and over-the-air updates with multiple Mobile Network Operator (MNO) subscriptions.

Competitive landscape

Key players for global NFCmarket include: NXP Semiconductors (The Netherlands), Qualcomm (US), Texas Instruments (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Thales Group (Sweden), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Sony (Japan), ams (Austria), Flomio (US), HID Global (US), MagTek (US), Avery Dennison (US), Identiv Group Inc (U.S), Broadcom Limited (A subsidiary of Avago Technologies) (U.S), Gemalto NV (Netherlands), Inside Secure (France) & other prominent players.These key players are focusing mainly on vertical integration activities and to gain competitive advantage players are also investing heavily on research & development activities to generate innovative technologies.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2017-2020 Base Year – 2020 Forecast – 2021–2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, France,United Kingdom, Spain, China, India, Japan, South-Korea, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa Product/Service Segmentation By product, device operating modeand application Key Players Key players for global NFCmarket include:NXP Semiconductors (The Netherlands), Qualcomm (US), Texas Instruments (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Thales Group (Sweden), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Sony (Japan), ams (Austria), Flomio (US), HID Global (US), MagTek (US), Avery Dennison (US), Identiv Group Inc (U.S), Broadcom Limited (A subsidiary of Avago Technologies) (U.S), Gemalto NV (Netherlands), Inside Secure (France) & other prominent players.

By Device operating mode

Reader Emulation

Peer-To-Peer

Card Emulation

By Product

SD Cards

SIM Cards

NFC Cover

NFC ICs

NFC Tags

NFC Readers

By Application

Access Control

Ticketing

Data Sharing

Medical Devices

Transaction

Product Identification

Others

By Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

