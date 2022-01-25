Neymar’s chaotic and controversial life is the focus of the new Netflix documentary

It’s called Neymar: The Perfect Chaos and it premieres on Netflix this Tuesday, January 25. It is a three-episode documentary mini-series directed by David Charles Rodrigues that follows the life and career of Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian star.

It is not, as many might expect, a detached (and therefore unbiased) view of his path. The documentary was made in collaboration with Neymar himself and his team. Although it addresses some of the issues and controversies that have shaped the footballer’s career, it may not have the same depth as other productions.

The series follows how Neymar, now 29, started acting as a child and rose to stardom as a teenager. He started his professional career at 17 with Santos and made his debut for the Brazilian team the following year.

The project follows his journey and shows how he signed for Barcelona, ​​where he was between 2013 and 2017, before moving to Paris Saint-Germain, where he remains to this day after starring in the most expensive transfer ever in world football. He is one of the best players in the world and the documentary tells the most important events of his sporting odyssey.

However, his life off the pitch has also been very media-driven, contributing to the icon and celebrity that Neymar is. The footballer has 168 million followers on Instagram (he’s one of the most followed people in the world) and is also a multi-million dollar brand.

Neymar: O Chaos Perfeito features interviews with teammates – such as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé – and with Neymar’s father, Neymar Sr., his son’s manager and agent. These are some of the biggest controversies in the footballer’s life and career – some are covered in the documentary, others are completely ignored.

The allegations of rape and sexual harassment

Neymar has been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior twice. The first case would have been molestation, the second alleged rape. In the harassment case, a Nike employee accused Neymar of trying to force her to perform oral sex.

It all happened in 2016. Neymar was in the US to do an advertising campaign for the brand. The employee was responsible for the logistics of the various events the player would attend on this trip. On one of the evenings, the entourage went to a disco to party and Neymar got pretty drunk.

Several Nike representatives who were present helped the player back to his hotel room. This employee was among them and was even alone in the room with the footballer for a few moments. There, Neymar is said to have tried to remove the pro’s underwear, prevented her from leaving the room and attempted to force her to perform oral sex.

The case was not reported to Nike until two years later. The company guarantees that they have launched an internal investigation to understand what would have happened, but Neymar refused to cooperate with the process. Therefore, the company stopped working with the footballer in August 2020. The player has always denied the allegations against him.

The other case was even an alleged rape. Brazilian model Najila Andrade had a relationship with Neymar in Paris and accused the player of raping her. To defend himself, Neymar released the exchange of messages between the two which suggested everything would be an amicable relationship. He also revealed photos sent to him by the model.

According to the Brazilian judiciary, Najila Andrade and her ex-husband Tinhans Alves have obstructed the investigation into the case and have not fully cooperated to discover the truth. They were also accused of procedural fraud, although they were acquitted.

The rape case never progressed due to a lack of evidence. Neymar’s lawyers also accused the model of attempted blackmail and slanderous denunciation, but the judiciary did not accept these allegations.

the homophobia

In 2020, an audio of a conversation between Neymar and some friends in which they insulted the footballer’s mother’s ex-boyfriend, Tiago Ramos, who was bisexual, began circulating. Neymar called him a ‘faggot’ and friends suggested torturing him with a broomstick.

In light of this, LGBTI+ activist Agripino Magalhães filed a formal complaint against Neymar and company for homophobia, hate speech and threats. According to Magalhães, he has since also received threats from the footballer and some of his friends. A new complaint has been filed.

In early 2021, Agripino Magalhães went public again to say that Neymar tried to ‘bribe’ him to withdraw the complaint, referring to an out-of-court settlement that the player’s representatives were trying to close. The Brazilian judiciary finally acquitted Neymar and his friends because Tiago Ramos himself had not filed a complaint.

parties during the pandemic

Since March 2020, Brazil, like all countries, has gone through different phases of restrictions to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. In those almost two years, Neymar has been in the headlines several times for organizing parties under illegal conditions with various digital influencers.

Neymar has never admitted breaking the rules nor commented on the matter, but some images of those private parties have been shared on social media.

The transfer to Barcelona

Neymar joined Barcelona from Santos in 2013. Since then, the transfer deal has been controversial. The Catalan club claimed to have signed the Brazilian for €17m but it was later revealed that the total payments actually reached €83m – much of the amount was paid directly to Neymar’s father, his manager, to take care of the deal . Transfer.

Santos filed a complaint with FIFA when this was discovered, claiming that they were owed more than €60m. However, the competent court ruled in favor of Barcelona, ​​stating that in reality no rules were broken.

Click the gallery to discover more news from Netflix (and beyond).