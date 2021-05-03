Next vaccination skepticism in the EU – open questions with the green passport | Free press

Vaccination is progressing in the European Union. But this is not an option for everyone. The intended herd immunity is therefore on the brink.

Vienna (dpa) – According to a study, skepticism against corona vaccination is still widespread in the European Union.

33 percent of EU citizens did not want to be vaccinated as soon as possible or this year, European Commission representative in Austria Martin Selmayr said in Vienna. This means that the goal of herd immunity is in danger of being missed this year.

In Germany, the proportion of vaccine skeptics is slightly below the EU average, Selmayr said, citing a survey of 27,000 citizens conducted on behalf of the EU in February and March.

The top EU official asked to understand whether the EU-wide planned certificate for mobility and access to shops and events should not work 100 percent from the start. Israel, which is seen as the model for the green passport, has also been struggling for weeks. “The green pass didn’t work on the iPhone for the first few weeks.”

It is important that the 27 EU Member States agree on two central questions before the certificate starts. It is still controversial whether someone is considered vaccinated three weeks after the first bite or only after full immunization. In addition, states should agree whether only vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) should be used, or whether Chinese vaccines and the Russian preparation Sputnik V.

In any case, the certificate is the basis for non-discriminatory movements in the respective states. Vaccinated, recovered or tested people must have the same rights – regardless of whether they are tourists or local residents.

