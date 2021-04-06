Next-generation Sequencing Technique Cancer Profiling Market Booming US$ 62,000 Mn by 2028|| GenScript, Illumina, Proteome Sciences PLC, BioTheranostics, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Roche Holdings, Caris Life Sciences, RiboMed Biotechnologies, Genomic Health Inc., Oxford Gene Technology Ltd., Agendia

Next-generation sequencing (NGS), also known as massively parallel sequencing, represents an effective way to capture a large amount of genomic information about a cancer. Most NGS technologies revolve around sequencing by synthesis.

The massively parallel sequencing technology known as next-generation sequencing (NGS) has revolutionized the biological sciences. With its ultra-high throughput, scalability, and speed, NGS enables researchers to perform a wide variety of applications and study biological systems at a level never before possible.

With the cost of sequencing declining, the recent FDA approvals and CMS guidelines for NGS-based testing, and the rise of the number of molecularly targeted treatment options, it is our opinion that NGS testing should be considered for all patients with metastatic cancer where limited standard of care options exist.

Major Key Players of the Market:

Roche Holdings, Caris Life Sciences, GenScript, Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Proteome Sciences PLC, BioTheranostics, NeoGenomics Laboratories, RiboMed Biotechnologies Inc., Genomic Health Inc., Oxford Gene Technology Ltd., and Agendia.

Next-generation Sequencing Technique Cancer Profiling Market Study guarantees you to remain/stay advised higher than your competition. With Structured tables and figures examining the Next-generation Sequencing Technique Cancer Profiling, the research document provides you a leading product, submarkets, revenue size and forecast to 2028.

This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share and contact information of various regional, international and local vendors of Global Next-generation Sequencing Technique Cancer Profiling Market. The market opposition is frequently developing greater with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on reliability, quality and modernism in technology.

Market segmentation:

By Type

genomic sequencing

exome and targeted sequencing

metagenomics

RNA sequencing

CHIP-seq

methylome methods

By End User

Hospital

Clinics

Others

What to Expect from this Report on Next-generation Sequencing Technique Cancer Profiling Market?

A comprehensive summary of several area distributions and the summary types of popular products in the Next-generation Sequencing Technique Cancer Profiling Market. Thorough Evaluation the break-in for new companies who want to enter the Next-generation Sequencing Technique Cancer Profiling Market. Complete research on the overall development within the Next-generation Sequencing Technique Cancer Profiling Market that helps you elect the product launch and overhaul growths.

It provides a knowledge regarding Porter’s Five Forces including substitutes, potential entrants, buyers, industry competitors, and suppliers with genuine information for understanding the global Next-generation Sequencing Technique Cancer Profiling market. Furthermore, it offers detailed data of vendors including the profile, specifications of product, sales, applications, annual performance in the industry, investments, acquisitions and mergers, market size, revenue, market share, and more.

Conclusions of the Global Next-generation Sequencing Technique Cancer Profiling Market Professional Survey Report 2021 comprises:- Methodology, Analyst Introduction and Statistics Supply. In the end, the analysis comprises Next-generation Sequencing Technique Cancer Profiling SWOT analysis, investment partialness investigation, investment include research and development tendency investigation.

