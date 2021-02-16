Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Analyzed in a New Research Study

Big Market Research provides ‘Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services , 2021 Market ’, which is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 3235 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market will register a 16.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5860.9 million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type:

Targeted Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

Segmentation by application:

Hospitals and Clinics

Biopharma Companies

Academic & Research Organizations

Others

The report includes the region-wise segmentation North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) of the market.

The key players covered in this report:

Eurofins Scientific

Natera

BGI

Illumina

Roche

LabCorp

Berry Genomics

Brooks Life Sciences

Macrogen

Personalis

Novogene

Genotypic Technology

Dna Link

The report clearly shows that the Industrial Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services industry has achieved remarkable progress since 2026 with numerous significant developments boosting the growth of the market. This report is prepared based on a detailed assessment of the industry by experts. To conclude, stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other experts in search of factual data on supply, demand, and future predictions would find the report valuable.

Our analysis involves the study of the market taking into consideration the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Please get in touch with us to get your hands on an exhaustive coverage of the impact of the current situation on the market.

