Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends, Demand, Latest Innovation 2020-2027:| Illumina, BGI, Eurofins Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc, Macrogen, Inc, DNA LINK

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is forecasted to grow at 19.60% for 2019 to 2026, where factors such as legal and ethical concerns related to NGS along with increased standardization of NGS based diagnostic processes are acting as restraints for the market growth.

Next generation sequencing (NGS) market will be dominated by North America in terms of market share while Europe is expected to account for the second largest share in the next generation sequencing (NGS) market. This market share of North America is caused by the increase in the volume of genomics and diagnostic research activities involving NGS technology.

Market Drivers

Continuous technological advancement in NGS platform is driving the market growth

Reducing price of NGS installation is another factor helping in market growth

Proper reimbursement and improving regulatory scenario are flourishing the market growth

Upsurge in applications of next generation sequencing drives the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Less number of skilled personnel hinders the market growth

Rising concern about standardization of NGS based diagnostics hampers the market growth

Legal and ethical restrictions will act as market restraints

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Research Report also provides the latest companies data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving profits growth and productivity. The Market report lists the most important competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below

By Product & Service (Pre-Sequencing Products & Services, NGS Consumables, Platforms, & Services for Platforms, Sequencing Services, NGS Data Analysis, Storage, and Management)

By Technology (Sequencing By Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing, Other Sequencing Technologies)

By Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Agricultural & Animal Research, Other Applications)

By End User (Academic Institutes & Research Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users)

Top Key Manufactures or Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Illumina, Inc.

BGI

Eurofins Scientific

PerkinElmer Inc.

Macrogen, Inc.

DNA LINK

Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd

WuXi AppTec

GENEWIZ

Takara Bio Inc.

SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd

Theragen Etex Inc.

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited

Sysmex Inostics

Zymo Research

….

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market provides the Information covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Scope of Report:

The Market report lists the most important competitor's and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. This report will help you to establish a landscape of industrial development and characteristics of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market. The Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, price, cost, revenue and gross margins.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

