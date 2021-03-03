Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Insights, Trends, Size, Share and Forecast 2021 – 2027 | Key Players – Illumina, Inc., BGI, Eurofins Scientific, PerkinElmer

A new report titled, “Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Professional Report 2021-2027” has been added by Data Bridge Market Research in its database of research reports. The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market size and share, value and volume, market segmentation, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities explained using SWOT analysis. Business intelligence has been applied to generate this market report which is a vital aspect when it comes to accomplish thorough and wide-ranging market insights. This market report will also surely give detailed analysis of geographical areas. The global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) report also provides an insightful overview of product specification, technology, applications, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. In addition, the report performs both primary and exhaustive secondary research to analyze the market thoroughly.

Global next generation sequencing (NGS) market is registering a healthy CAGR of 19.60% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the continuous advancement in NGS technology and upsurge in applications of NGS.

Download Free Exclusive Sample (350 Pages PDF) Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market&AS

Major Market Players With An In-Depth Analysis:

Illumina, Inc

BGI

Eurofins Scientific

PerkinElmer Inc

Macrogen Inc

DNA Link, Inc

Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd

WuXi AppTec

GENEWIZ

Takara Bio Inc

SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd

Theragen Etex Co., Ltd

LGC Biosearch Technologies

…………

Additional companies can be included on request

The report covers a detailed performance of some of the key players and analysis of major players in the industry, segments, application, and regions. Moreover, the report also considers the government’s policies in different regions which illustrates the key opportunities as well as challenges of the market in each region.

Segmentation: Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market

By Application

Diagnostics Cancer Diagnostics Infectious Disease Diagnostics Reproductive Health Diagnostics Other Diagnostic Applications

Drug Discovery

Agricultural & Animal Research

Other Applications

By End User

Academic Institutes & Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users

Scope of the Report:

NGS means next-generation sequencing; it is also known as massively parallel sequencing technology. NGS allows researchers to research on various applications including speed, scalability, and ultra-high throughput and also study biological systems at a next level. NGS allows researchers to rapidly sequence whole genomes.

Market Drivers

Continuous technological advancement in NGS platform is driving the market growth

Reducing price of NGS installation is another factor helping in market growth

Proper reimbursement and improving regulatory scenario are flourishing the market growth

Upsurge in applications of next generation sequencing drives the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Less number of skilled personnel hinders the market growth

Rising concern about standardization of NGS based diagnostics hampers the market growth

Legal and ethical restrictions will act as market restraints

Valuable Points Covered in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Research Study are:

COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Post COVID-19 Revenue Opportunities on market

Strategically Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Industry Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping

Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach

Interconnectivity & Related markets

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Ecosystem Map

Analysis of the evolution of Market segments, Market Competition Outlook & Key Statistics

Strategic Analysis for Cost Optimization

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Dynamics

Comprehensive SWOT analysis and unmatched research accuracy contribute to research reliability.

Product Development/Innovation & Investment Landscape

Company Competitive Intelligence

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market&AS

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Biodesix, Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific have entered into an agreement to provide next-generation sequencing assay for blood-based companion diagnostic solutions in cancer. It is yet to be approved by Food and Drug Administration of the U.S. This agreement will help cancer patient by focusing on NGS-based solution.

In June 2019, Agendia declared the open access study validating use of MammaPrint and BluePrint molecular diagnostics using next-generation sequencing technology for targeted RNA. This will help to understand the complexities of early stage breast cancer and treatment strategies.

Competitive Landscape and Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Share Analysis

Global next generation sequencing (NGS) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of next generation sequencing (NGS) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global next generation sequencing (NGS) market are Illumina, Inc., BGI, Eurofins Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Macrogen Inc., DNA Link, Inc., Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd, WuXi AppTec, GENEWIZ, Takara Bio Inc., SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd, Theragen Etex Co., Ltd., LGC Biosearch Technologies, Oxford Gene Technology, Sysmex Inostics, Zymo Research, Source BioScience, Novogene Corporation, among others.

On the Basis of Region

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) in these regions, from 2021 to 2028, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Any query? Enquire Here For Discount (COVID-19 Impact Analysis Updated Sample): https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market&AS

Also, Research Report Examines:

Competitive Analysis and manufacturers in global market

By Product Type, Applications & Growth Factors

Industry Trends and Outlook for Major Applications / End Users / Usage Area

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:-corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com