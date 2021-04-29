Next Generation Sequencing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2027

Pre & Post Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis (Estimates) is Covered in Next Generation Sequencing Market Research Report.

“Global Next Generation Sequencing market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2027, with a CAGR of 19.2% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2027 and will expected to reach USD XXX million by 2027″

“The Next Generation Sequencing market report provides a detailed analysis of the emerging trends, opportunities, and as well as the challenges in the market. This extensive report sheds light on the latest developments, market drivers, and competitive analysis to help the new entrants and emerging players to make crucial decisions.

Besides this, the market research report presents insights on consumer behavior, regulatory policies, and supply & demand scenario to provide a holistic view of the market. The primitive aim of the report is to represent the critical data and figures of the market concisely and layout top winning strategies to aid industry players to leverage their market position.

Research Report Examines Also:

Competitive companies and manufacturers in global market

By Product Type, Applications & Growth Factors

Industry Status and Outlook for Major Applications / End Users / Usage Area

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) the geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region. It also covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in Global Post-Consumer Next Generation Sequencing Market.

Key Benefits for Next Generation Sequencing Market Reports

The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the global Post-Consumer Next Generation Sequencing market together with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Post-Consumer Next Generation Sequencing market throughout the forecast period. The report also comprehends business opportunities and scope for expansion. Besides this, it provides insights into market threats or barriers and the impact of regulatory framework to give an executive-level blueprint the Post-Consumer Next Generation Sequencing market. This is done with an aim of helping companies in

Major companies listed in the market include:

Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), BGI Group (China), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Macrogen (South Korea), Hamilton Company (US), Lucigen (US), Intrexon Bioinformatics GmbH (Germany), Partek Incorporated (US), DNASTAR, Inc. (US), DNAnexus (US), SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd. (India), GENEWIZ (US), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), 10x Genomics (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Becton Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher (US), Lexogen GmbH (Austria), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), Zymo Research (US), Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), and QIAGEN (Netherlands)

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

Consumables

Sample Preparation Consumables

DNA Fragmentation, End Repair, A-Tailing and Size Selection

Library Preparation & Target Enrichment

Quality Control

Other Consumables

Platforms

HiSeq

MiSeq

Ion Torrent

SOLiD

Pacbio Rs II and Sequel System

Other Sequencing Platforms

Services

Sequencing Services

RNA Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

Targeted Sequencing

Chip Sequencing

De Novo Sequencing

Methyl Sequencing

Data Management Services

NGS Data Analysis Services

NGS Data Analysis Software & Workbenches

ment and Cloud Computing SolutionsNGS Storage, Manage

By Application

Diagnostics

Biomarkers and Cancer

Reproductive Health

Personalized Medicine

Agriculture and Animal Research

Other Applications

By Technology

Sequencing by Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Sequencing by Ligation

Pyrosequencing

Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing

Other Technologies

By End User

Academic and Clinical Research Centers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Other End User

Key Answers Captured in the Study are

Which geography would have better demand for products/services?

What strategies of big players help them acquire a share in the regional market?

Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

How feasible is the market for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the Next Generation Sequencing?

Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in a specific geography?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for Next Generation Sequencing near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Next Generation Sequencing growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



 Porter’s Analysis is another added point in the report which explains how the number of manufacturers affects the whole market scenario.

 PESTLE Analysis includes a political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental analysis of all the regions. This analysis explains the effect of all these factors on the Next Generation Sequencing market.

 Pricing analysis is provided in the report, which is examined in accordance with different regions and product type segments. The values for all product type segments in all the regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are provided.

Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Countries and Regions

North America, Asia-Pacific, UK, Europe, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa

Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Research Report 2021 – 2027

Chapter 1 Next Generation Sequencing Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Forecast

