Next Generation Sequencing Market Opportunities, Competition from Opponents, Dynamics, Demand, Challenge and Risk and Forecast to 2025

The Next generation sequencing in healthcare market was valued at US$ 4,274.9 million in 2016 and it is projected to reach US$ 26,501.2 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2016 to 2025.

This research report provides insights on the global next generation sequencing market. Next-generation sequencing (NGS), also known as high-throughput sequencing. NGS enables rapid sequencing of the base pairs in DNA or RNA samples. NGS is driving discovery and enabling the future of personalized medicine, genetic diseases, and clinical diagnostics. However, in this research study, the products of NGS have been classified into three broad segments as consumables, services and platforms. The growth of the Next generation sequencing in healthcare market is attributed to the increases in cancer prevalence, rise in funds and grants, focus of industry players and various meetings, conferences, workshops among others, are likely to propel the market growth. Additionally, technological development and decreasing price of sequencing is driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as risk associated with the genetic data, dearth of skilled professionals and high cost of equipment are restraining the market growth.

Request for sample PDF Copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000820/

Company Profiles

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher

Qiagen N.V.

Beijing Genomics Institute

PerkinElmer, Inc.

F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Agilent Technologies

Eurofins Scientific

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Macrogen Inc.

Owing to factors such as advances in the field of genomics, development in different methods and strategies for sequencing, there is a notable decline in the cost of sequencing.

Advancement in the field of molecular biology has equally enhanced the sequencing procedures. Many industry players have come up with innovative NGS technology in last few years. For instance, Pacific Biosciences with Sequel, and Oxford Nanopore with PromethION. Additionally, three advances NSG systems that dominate the market includes Roche GS FLX (454), Illumina HiSeq 2000 (Solexa) and AB SOLiD (Agencourt).

Further modification and automation of this process continued to increase sequencing data and time reduction. Thereby allowing researchers to reach major milestones in the Human Genome Project. NGS makes sequence based gene expression analysis a “digital” alternative to analog techniques. It also aids in quantifying RNA expression with the breadth of a microarray and the resolution of qPCR.

Advancement in genome sequencing has made the sequencing easy and accurate. These technological advancements are likely to grow the market in near future.

In recent years, the cases of cancer have been increasing tremendously and the trend is anticipated to remain the same in the upcoming years. Change in lifestyle has resulted in more exposure to oncogenic factors. In 2015, The American Cancer Society estimated 1,658,370 cancer cases to be detected in the US. Cancer can be cured if diagnosed and treated at an initial stage. Cancer sequencing using next-generation sequencing (NGS) methods provides more information. Additionally, NGS also aids in diagnostics and treatment of cancer.

Next generation sequencing in Healthcare Market – by Product

Consumables

Services

Platforms

Next generation sequencing in Healthcare Market – by Technology

Genome Sequencing

Exome Sequencing

Resequencing & Targeted Sequencing

Other

Next generation sequencing in Healthcare Market – by Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Precision Medicine

Other

Next generation sequencing in Healthcare Market – by Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America and Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SCAM



Buy Complete Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000820/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com