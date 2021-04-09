Next Generation Search Engines Market Present Scenario, Demand, New Developments and Research Insights – 2025: Amazon.com Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Alibaba Group, Sonos Inc.

The Next Generation Search Engines Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Next Generation Search Engines market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Next Generation Search Engines market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The next-generation search engine market was valued at USD 14.87 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 55.68 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Companies in the Next Generation Search Engines Market: Amazon.com Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Alibaba Group, Sonos Inc., Harman-Kardon Inc. /JBL, Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, Xiaomi Inc., Baidu Inc., and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355562/next-generation-search-engines-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=VXI

Market Overview:

– Next-generation search engines are also increasing because of deep neural networks, machine learning, and other advancements in AI technologies. Virtual assistants, such as smart speakers, are used for various applications across several end-user industries, such as retail, BFSI, and healthcare. One major consumer-facing application is as a personal assistant. It helps consumers accomplish various tasks. For instance, Apple’s Siri offers an intuitive interface for connected homes or cars.

– These assistants’ capabilities can be personalized based on the end-user, thereby improving customer experience in various industries. Thus, although the personal segment holds a significant position, the commercial segment holds a massive opportunity to expand over the forecast period, owing to the growing industrial applications. For instance, virtual assistants can help customers find a doctor’s office in the healthcare sector, fill and refill a prescription, and receive payment reminders.

– Voice search is expected to surpass text searches in the near future. It is expected to play a crucial role in search engine optimization. It is not only more convenient but also faster and more accurate. Backlinko’s analysis of 10,000 Google Home results shows that voice search is faster. According to Location World, 40% of adults use voice search results. However, ComScore’s predictions indicate that more than 50% of searches will be voice-based searches by 2020.

Some of the key developments in the market are:

– In June 2020 – Google announced the rollout of additional features for its artificial intelligence-based voice assistant Google Assistant to various new devices. The most important of these features is voice match, which allows smart speakers to recognize the specific user’s voice and personalize responses accordingly.

– In May 2020 – Apple launched its smart speaker HomePod in India, after releasing it in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia in January 2020.

Key Market Trends

Asia-Pacific Occupies the Largest Market Share

– The Asia-Pacific region currently holds the largest market share for the market studied. The demand for the products in the region, which is primarily from the emerging economies, is expected to remain high. The major players are expected to focus chiefly on this region, with the youth as the target audience.

– China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and other populous nations, with consumer product-based demand, are expected to remain the target market, as product demand in these countries continues to drive the market.

– Moreover, the growth of e-commerce across the world in countries like China and India is anticipated to drive the online distribution channel’s growth for the sale of smart speakers. For instance, according to IBEF, the Indian e-commerce market is expected to grow to USD 200 billion by 2026. The growth of the industry is driven by increasing internet and smartphone penetration.

– The latest marketing trend is companies implementing voice SEO to attract possible inbound traffic. For instance, China’s iFlytek has a speech recognition system with an accuracy rate of 98%. The system accurately translates English to Mandarin and Mandarin to English, Korean, Japanese, and 22 different Chinese dialects. Its team predicts that it will achieve 99% accuracy within three years.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Next Generation Search Engines Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355562/next-generation-search-engines-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=VXI

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our Next Generation Search Engines Market Report or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Next Generation Search Engines market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at irfan@marketinsightsreports.com.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) MarketInsightsReports

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com

Tel: + 1704-266-3234, +91-750-707-8687

About Us: