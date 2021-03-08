Next Generation Search Engines Market 2021 Global Outlook -Amazon.com Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Alibaba Group, Sonos Inc

The Next Generation Search Engines Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally.

The next-generation search engine market was valued at USD 14.87 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 55.68 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Next Generation Search Engines Market: Amazon.com Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Alibaba Group, Sonos Inc., Harman-Kardon Inc. /JBL, Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, Xiaomi Inc., Baidu Inc., and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– In June 2020 – Google announced the rollout of additional features for its artificial intelligence-based voice assistant Google Assistant to various new devices. The most important of these features is voice match, which allows smart speakers to recognize the specific user’s voice and personalize responses accordingly.

– In May 2020 – Apple launched its smart speaker HomePod in India, after releasing it in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia in January 2020.

Key Market Trends:

– Smart speakers in personal end-user verticals are expected to hold the majority share. The characteristics expected from a smart speaker nowadays include playing music and controlling smart home devices consisting of voice assistants ready to answer every question.

– The technological enhancements in the development of consumer applications resulted in the integration of smart homes or connected homes. Smart homes’ development pushed end users to adopt mobile internet and fast broadband connections across households in the market.

– Voice-activated speakers have become part of people’s routines. They provide the ability to use the technology while multi-tasking, as people speak more quickly than they can type (speed), and the increasingly “human” interfaces.

– Voice users turn to their assistants to accomplish many tasks along their buying journeys, such as product research, price comparison and adding to cart. A study from Adobe announced the consumer’s usage of voice throughout their shopping journeys. The top three activities included product search/research (47%), creating shopping lists (43%), and price comparison (32%).

Regional Analysis For Next Generation Search Engines Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Next Generation Search Engines Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Next Generation Search Engines Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

