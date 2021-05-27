Next-Generation Network Solution Market Report 2015: Detailed Research Analysis Report Till 2023

Photo of tmr tmrMay 27, 2021
1
A next generation network (NGN) solution is a packet based network which offers various telecommunication service including voice and data services to the users. NGN is capable of handling several types of traffic such as voice, video, data and multimedia simultaneously. Next generation network is the convergence of various service provider networks including data network (internet), public switch telephone network (PSTN) and wireless network. These solutions offer convergent multimedia services by using a shared network. Different elements of the network include a shared core network for all types of access and services, and core network architecture. Core network architecture has three layers namely transport layer, control layer and services layer.
Some of the key players in next generation solution market include:
Cisco Systems Inc., Juniper Network Inc., IBM Corporation, VMware Inc., Oracle Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Alcatel-Lucent S.A, AT&T Inc., M2 Telecommunication Group, Macquarie Telecom Group Ltd. and Telstra Corporation Ltd. among others.
NGN provides interoperability by means of open interface between layers of core network architecture. This enables seamless control of multiple transport technologies such as asynchronous transfer mode (ATM), time division multiplexing (TDM), wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) and frame relay (FR) among others.
Next generation networks are based on protocols such as multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) and internet protocol (IP). NGN offers a single connectivity network capable of carrying information for a phone call, video conference, web session and video from source to destination. Further, these solution offers value added service such as communication services including real time and non-real time, transaction and content services. Additionally, it provides broadband capabilities with end-to-end quality of service. Advantages of NGN such as flexible architecture and low communication cost make it an effective solution for telecom operators and users.
This research report analyzes this market on the basis of its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include
  • North America
  • Asia Pacific
  • Europe
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Latin America

Have any query? Inquiry about report at:  https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=5522

This report provides comprehensive analysis of 
  • Market growth drivers
  • Factors limiting market growth
  • Current market trends
  • Market structure
  • Market projections for upcoming years
This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.
Reasons for Buying this Report
  • This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
  • It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
  • It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
  • It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
  • It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
  • It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments
  • It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

  • Customer Experience Maps
  • Insights and Tools based on data-driven research
  • Actionable Results to meet all the business priorities
  • Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

Buy this Report at:  https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=5522&ltype=S

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

  • North America
  • Asia Pacific
  • Europe
  • Latin America
  • The Middle East and Africa

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact:

90 State Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

wordpress hosting
Photo of tmr tmrMay 27, 2021
1
Photo of tmr

tmr

Back to top button