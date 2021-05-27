Next-Generation Network Solution Market Report 2015: Detailed Research Analysis Report Till 2023

A next generation network (NGN) solution is a packet based network which offers various telecommunication service including voice and data services to the users. NGN is capable of handling several types of traffic such as voice, video, data and multimedia simultaneously. Next generation network is the convergence of various service provider networks including data network (internet), public switch telephone network (PSTN) and wireless network. These solutions offer convergent multimedia services by using a shared network. Different elements of the network include a shared core network for all types of access and services, and core network architecture. Core network architecture has three layers namely transport layer, control layer and services layer.

Some of the key players in next generation solution market include:

Cisco Systems Inc., Juniper Network Inc., IBM Corporation, VMware Inc., Oracle Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Alcatel-Lucent S.A, AT&T Inc., M2 Telecommunication Group, Macquarie Telecom Group Ltd. and Telstra Corporation Ltd. among others.

NGN provides interoperability by means of open interface between layers of core network architecture. This enables seamless control of multiple transport technologies such as asynchronous transfer mode (ATM), time division multiplexing (TDM), wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) and frame relay (FR) among others.

Next generation networks are based on protocols such as multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) and internet protocol (IP). NGN offers a single connectivity network capable of carrying information for a phone call, video conference, web session and video from source to destination. Further, these solution offers value added service such as communication services including real time and non-real time, transaction and content services. Additionally, it provides broadband capabilities with end-to-end quality of service. Advantages of NGN such as flexible architecture and low communication cost make it an effective solution for telecom operators and users.