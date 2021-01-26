Next generation memory technologies Market 2020 Industry Size by Global Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2028

Global Next generation memory technologies Market:

The global research report titled Next generation memory technologies market was published by Market Research Inc. The study elucidates current market statistics, in addition to underlying future predictions of the market. The research report has been compiled by means of effective techniques such as primary and secondary research methodologies. Top level industries are enlisted in order to obtain penetrative business insights. The companies profiled in this research report include erudite information on product types, features, capacity, and productivity.

Key Market Players

Samsung Electronics, Crossbar Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, Micron technology

Regional Segment Analysis:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Application

Mobile Phones

Cache Memory and Enterprise Storage

Industrial and Automotive

Other

By Type:

Non-volatile next generation memory technologies

Volatile next generation memory technologies

Recent Developments:

In August 2017, The company launched V-NAND (Vertical NAND) memory solutions and technologies, namely, 1Tb V-NAND chip, 16-terabyte (TB) NGSFF (next-generation small form factor) SSD, and Z-SSD technology to address requirements of next-generation storage systems and data processing.

In April 2017, SK Hynix launched the 2Znm 8Gb GDDR6 (Graphics DDR6) DRAM. It operates at a faster I/O data rate of 16 Gbps per pin than traditional memory technologies. The company also plans to mass-produce the memory solution with high-performance GDDR6 DRAMs by 2018.

In August 2016, Fujitsu Semiconductor and Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (Japan) signed an agreement with Nantero. Together, they will work for the joint development of NRAM and non-volatile RAM using carbon nanotubes based on 55 nm process technology.

Finally, all aspects of the Next generation memory technologies Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.

