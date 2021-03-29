Next Generation Memory Market 2021 Witnessing Enormous Growth by Top Key Players: Intel Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Micron Technologies Inc.

The Next Generation Memory Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global next generation memory market was valued at USD 2935.1 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 12833.1 million by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 29.7% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Inquire for Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592040/next-generation-memory-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=VII

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Next Generation Memory Market: Intel Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Micron Technologies Inc., IBM Corporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Crossbar Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Avalanche Technologies Inc., Adesto Technologies, Everspin Technologies Inc., SK Hynix Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC), , and others.

Industry News and Updates:

Aug 2019 – Samsung announced its 6th generation V-NAND memory with 100 active layers using new circuit design technology. It features 10% lower latencies and consumes 15% lower amount of power when compared to Samsung’s previous-generation V-NAND products. This V-NAND also features lower power consumption than its predecessors.

July 2019 – Fujitsu Semiconductor announced the release of the 8Mbit ReRAM MB85AS8MT, which is reportedly the world’s largest density as a mass-produced This ReRAM product, suitable for wearable devices, was jointly developed with Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co. Ltd. The MB85AS8MT is an EEPROM-compatible non-volatile memory with SPI-interface that operates with a wide range of power supply voltages from 1.6V to 3.6V. One major feature of this memory is an extremely small average current for read operations of 0.15mA at an operating frequency of 5MHz. This enables minimal battery consumption when mounted in battery-operated applications with frequent data-read operations.

Key Market Trends

Information Technology to Significantly Employ Next Generation Storage Technology

– With the growing size of enterprises, many of the companies in the IT sector have adopted the use of enterprise storage technologies. This adoption has been responsible for driving the demand for next-generation storage to handle the computing power of the organizations.

– While many client devices use solid-state storage technologies nowadays, hard disk drives (HDDs) are still used by hundreds of millions of people and across virtually all datacenters worldwide. Heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) technology promises to increase capacities of HDDs significantly in the coming years.

– Though HDD media is still a top seller in the storage industry, the adoption of flash/SSD has been rising fast from the last several years. Owing to the fast data growth, significant media investments are being done highly in this sector. With the adoption of SSD memory storage technologies gradually rising, the need for cost-effective memory technologies is becoming intertwined with it.

– For instance, Fadu Technology is a startup focused on advancing flash storage technology. By deploying a new architecture for Solid State Drive (SSD) controllers, Fadu Technology ushers in a new era of SSD storage by meeting the demands placed on Enterprise and Hyperscale datacenters in Flash Memory Summit 2019.

– These latest memory devices also provide a better architecture, compared to the existing used technologies. Technologies, such as MRAM, are expected to have a better architecture that provides efficiency for the data centers, which will drive the market growth in Information technology segment.

North America to Account for a Major Share

– The North American region has been one of the early adopters of the next-generation technologies and infrastructure. The IT industry significantly drives the economy in the United States. The rapidly changing technologies and high data generation, across the industries, are creating a need for more efficient processing systems. These are some of the factors driving the demand for next-generation memory market in the region.

– Additionally, the US government has started the Data Center Optimization Initiative (DCOI) to deliver better services to the public while increasing return-on-investment to taxpayers, by consolidating many data centers in the country. The consolidation process includes the process for building hyperscale data centers and to shut-off the underperforming ones. Till date, the government has closed over 3,215 data centers in the country.

– Moreover, the memory manufacturing companies in North America are seeking opportunities for production expansions. For instance, Intel has already started the phases of its new fabrication plant in Arizona for manufacturing next-generation memory and storage solutions. For this project, the company spent USD 1 billion as the first phase of investment out of the total cost USD 7 billion.

– Additionally, in March 2019, Cyxtera Technologies expanded its data center facilities in Silicon Valley, Phoenix, Atlanta, New York Metro, and Toronto, with the expansions increasing the total capacity in these markets to more than 1.5 million sq. ft., with an overall company footprint of more than 2.9 million sq. ft.

Browse the Report Description And TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592040/next-generation-memory-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=VII

Influence of the Next Generation Memory Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Next Generation Memory market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Next Generation Memory market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Next Generation Memory market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Next Generation Memory market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Next Generation Memory market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Next Generation Memory Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com ).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com