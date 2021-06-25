Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Report To Observer Significant Development: Global Market Opportunities, Market Risk To 2027- McAfee, Trend Micro, Palo Alto Networks
Complete study of the global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) market include McAfee, Trend Micro, Palo Alto Networks, Check Point Software Technologies, Fortinet, Cisco Systems, NSFOCUS, iValue InfoSolutions, OSSEC, Huawei
The report has classified the global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) industry.
Global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Segment By Type:
NGIPS Hardware
NGIPS Software
Services Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS)
Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
What is the growth potential of the Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) market?
Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) industry in the years to come?
What are the key challenges that the global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) market may face in future?
Which are the leading companies in the global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) market?
Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) market?
TOC
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 NGIPS Hardware
1.2.3 NGIPS Software
1.2.4 Services
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
1.3.3 Large Enterprises
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Trends
2.3.2 Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Challenges
2.3.4 Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Revenue
3.4 Global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Revenue in 2020
3.5 Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 McAfee
11.1.1 McAfee Company Details
11.1.2 McAfee Business Overview
11.1.3 McAfee Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Introduction
11.1.4 McAfee Revenue in Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 McAfee Recent Development
11.2 Trend Micro
11.2.1 Trend Micro Company Details
11.2.2 Trend Micro Business Overview
11.2.3 Trend Micro Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Introduction
11.2.4 Trend Micro Revenue in Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Trend Micro Recent Development
11.3 Palo Alto Networks
11.3.1 Palo Alto Networks Company Details
11.3.2 Palo Alto Networks Business Overview
11.3.3 Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Introduction
11.3.4 Palo Alto Networks Revenue in Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Palo Alto Networks Recent Development
11.4 Check Point Software Technologies
11.4.1 Check Point Software Technologies Company Details
11.4.2 Check Point Software Technologies Business Overview
11.4.3 Check Point Software Technologies Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Introduction
11.4.4 Check Point Software Technologies Revenue in Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Check Point Software Technologies Recent Development
11.5 Fortinet
11.5.1 Fortinet Company Details
11.5.2 Fortinet Business Overview
11.5.3 Fortinet Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Introduction
11.5.4 Fortinet Revenue in Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Fortinet Recent Development
11.6 Cisco Systems
11.6.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
11.6.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview
11.6.3 Cisco Systems Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Introduction
11.6.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
11.7 NSFOCUS
11.7.1 NSFOCUS Company Details
11.7.2 NSFOCUS Business Overview
11.7.3 NSFOCUS Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Introduction
11.7.4 NSFOCUS Revenue in Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 NSFOCUS Recent Development
11.8 iValue InfoSolutions
11.8.1 iValue InfoSolutions Company Details
11.8.2 iValue InfoSolutions Business Overview
11.8.3 iValue InfoSolutions Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Introduction
11.8.4 iValue InfoSolutions Revenue in Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 iValue InfoSolutions Recent Development
11.9 OSSEC
11.9.1 OSSEC Company Details
11.9.2 OSSEC Business Overview
11.9.3 OSSEC Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Introduction
11.9.4 OSSEC Revenue in Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 OSSEC Recent Development
11.10 Huawei
11.10.1 Huawei Company Details
11.10.2 Huawei Business Overview
11.10.3 Huawei Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Introduction
11.10.4 Huawei Revenue in Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Huawei Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
