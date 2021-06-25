Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Report To Observer Significant Development: Global Market Opportunities, Market Risk To 2027- McAfee, Trend Micro, Palo Alto Networks

Complete study of the global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.



Key companies operating in the global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) market include McAfee, Trend Micro, Palo Alto Networks, Check Point Software Technologies, Fortinet, Cisco Systems, NSFOCUS, iValue InfoSolutions, OSSEC, Huawei Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) : https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3238383/global-next-generation-intrusion-prevention-system-ngips-market

Segmental Analysis The report has classified the global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) industry. Global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Segment By Type: NGIPS Hardware

NGIPS Software

Services Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS)

Global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Segment By Application: Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Competitive Landscape It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness. Key companies operating in the global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) market include : McAfee, Trend Micro, Palo Alto Networks, Check Point Software Technologies, Fortinet, Cisco Systems, NSFOCUS, iValue InfoSolutions, OSSEC, Huawei

Enquire Customization in The Report:

Key questions answered in the report: What is the growth potential of the Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) market?

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3900)

TOC Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 NGIPS Hardware

1.2.3 NGIPS Software

1.2.4 Services

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

1.3.3 Large Enterprises

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Trends

2.3.2 Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Revenue

3.4 Global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Revenue in 2020

3.5 Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 McAfee

11.1.1 McAfee Company Details

11.1.2 McAfee Business Overview

11.1.3 McAfee Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Introduction

11.1.4 McAfee Revenue in Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 McAfee Recent Development

11.2 Trend Micro

11.2.1 Trend Micro Company Details

11.2.2 Trend Micro Business Overview

11.2.3 Trend Micro Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Introduction

11.2.4 Trend Micro Revenue in Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Trend Micro Recent Development

11.3 Palo Alto Networks

11.3.1 Palo Alto Networks Company Details

11.3.2 Palo Alto Networks Business Overview

11.3.3 Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Introduction

11.3.4 Palo Alto Networks Revenue in Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Palo Alto Networks Recent Development

11.4 Check Point Software Technologies

11.4.1 Check Point Software Technologies Company Details

11.4.2 Check Point Software Technologies Business Overview

11.4.3 Check Point Software Technologies Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Introduction

11.4.4 Check Point Software Technologies Revenue in Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Check Point Software Technologies Recent Development

11.5 Fortinet

11.5.1 Fortinet Company Details

11.5.2 Fortinet Business Overview

11.5.3 Fortinet Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Introduction

11.5.4 Fortinet Revenue in Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Fortinet Recent Development

11.6 Cisco Systems

11.6.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

11.6.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview

11.6.3 Cisco Systems Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Introduction

11.6.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

11.7 NSFOCUS

11.7.1 NSFOCUS Company Details

11.7.2 NSFOCUS Business Overview

11.7.3 NSFOCUS Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Introduction

11.7.4 NSFOCUS Revenue in Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 NSFOCUS Recent Development

11.8 iValue InfoSolutions

11.8.1 iValue InfoSolutions Company Details

11.8.2 iValue InfoSolutions Business Overview

11.8.3 iValue InfoSolutions Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Introduction

11.8.4 iValue InfoSolutions Revenue in Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 iValue InfoSolutions Recent Development

11.9 OSSEC

11.9.1 OSSEC Company Details

11.9.2 OSSEC Business Overview

11.9.3 OSSEC Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Introduction

11.9.4 OSSEC Revenue in Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 OSSEC Recent Development

11.10 Huawei

11.10.1 Huawei Company Details

11.10.2 Huawei Business Overview

11.10.3 Huawei Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Introduction

11.10.4 Huawei Revenue in Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Huawei Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton,

Suite 218,

City of Industry, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 295 2442

Email: enquiry@qyresearch.com

Web: http://www.qyresearch.com About Us: QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

“