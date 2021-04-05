Next Generation In-vehicle Networking (IVN) Market : The Ultimate Guide. | mccourier.com

“ Next Generation In-vehicle Networking (IVN) Market ” This study highlights the key indicators of market growth that accompany a comprehensive analysis of this value chain, CAGR development, and Porter’s Five-Force Analysis. This data can enable readers to understand the quantitative growth parameters of this international industry.

Next generation in-vehicle networking (IVN) connects all the electronic components of car through a single common platform. In-vehicle networking systems use connectivity standards such as CAN, LIN, FlexRay, RF, Ethernet, and MOST. The in-vehicle networking solutions makes the communication system compact by sending the signals to multiple electronic components through a single wire. Additional functions can be added in the next generation in-vehicle networking systems through small changes in the software of the networking system.

Leading Players: Acome, Aricent Inc, Agilent Technologies, AISIN AW Co Ltd, Analog Devices, Broadcom, Bosch, Daimler AG, Freescale, Harman, NXP, Renault SA, Renesas, Visteon, Wurth Elektronik, Yazaki Corporation, and others

Geographical Analysis:

This report studies Next Generation In-vehicle Networking (IVN) Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2017 to 2021, and forecast to 2027.

Next Generation In-vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Taxonomy:

Global Next Generation In-vehicle Networking (IVN) Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

AGV

Global Next Generation In-vehicle Networking (IVN) Market, By Connectivity Standards:

CAN

LIN

FlexRay

RF

Ethernet

MOST

Global Next Generation In-vehicle Networking (IVN) Market, By Application:

Powertrain

Safety

Body Electronics

Chassis

Infotainment

