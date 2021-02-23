Next-Generation Firewall Market by Companies, Applications, Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis, New Technology and Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Next-Generation Firewall Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Next-Generation Firewall industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Next-Generation Firewall Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global next-generation firewall market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.40% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing IoT trend, rise in number of data breach cases, and surge in demand for NGFW solutions supported by stringent government regulations for data safety & security boost the next-generation firewall market growth.

Next-generation firewall can be defined as a process of collecting, archiving, managing and reporting logs. These logs are generated from various devices, including routers, servers, routers, and switches for firewalls. The next-generation firewall (NGFW) refers to third-generation network firewall innovation, integrating premium characteristics such as in-line deep packet inspection (DPI) and intrusion prevention (IPS), application-level traffic inspection capacities.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) in organizations is driving the growth of the market

Internal and external threats to an organization are rising rapidly due to advancement in technology

High functionalities of the NGFW solutions is fueling the market growth

An increasing number of electronic devices are getting connected to the internet, including, smart TVs, mobile devices, among others

Market Restraints:

High cost of NGFW solutions will restraint the market expansion

Rising adoption of unified threat management (UTM) solutions in small and medium sized enterprises hinders the market growth

The increasing competition with the traditional firewall systems is restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Next-Generation Firewall Market

By Solution

Hardware

Virtual

Cloud-based

By Service

Professional Service Consulting Service Support and Maintenance Training and Education System Integration

Managed Service

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Utilities

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Education

Others (Travel, Transport, and Manufacturing)

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2017, Cisco Next-Generation Firewall has introduced the new Cisco Firepower 2100 Series. The 2100 series is intended for companies conducting large quantities of delicate operations, such as banking and retail, and supporting their need to preserve uptime and safeguard critical company tasks and data. This will provide security and confidence to pursue new digitalization opportunities to the company

In February 2017, Fortinet expanded its NGFW solution product portfolio by launching FortiGate 3980E and FortiGate 7060E. The FortiGate 3980E is the first safety device in the world to reach firewall efficiency of Tbps, and the FortiGate 7060E provides market-leading 100 Gbps of next-generation firewall capacity in a chassis form factor. This will perform to secure interconnectivity between data centers

Competitive Analysis

Global next-generation firewall market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of next-generation firewall market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global next-generation firewall market are Fortinet, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Forcepoint, Zscaler, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., WatchGuard Technologies, Inc., Sophos Ltd., GajShield Infotech (I) Pvt. Ltd., Hillstone Networks, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., SonicWall, NVIDIA Corporation, Untangle, Alibaba Cloud and others.

Major Highlights of Next-Generation Firewall market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Next-Generation Firewall market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Next-Generation Firewall market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Next-Generation Firewall market.

