Next generation consoles were recognized for their excessive consumption

The next generation consoles, which were introduced in late 2020, are gradually starting to establish themselves in the video game landscape. In spite of everything, storage problems interfere with their implementation, which is due to the excessive demand for insufficient reserves. There is also a new report pointing the finger at the PS5 and Xbox series because they use excessive amounts of energy.

too high consumption

In a new report released this week, the NRDC or the Natural Resources Defense Council (an American nonprofit that works to protect the environment) singled out the PS5 and Xbox series. According to her, the next generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft are simply consuming too much. The PS5 and Xbox series draw between 160 and 200 watts while running the latest games. This is more than the previous consoles.

NHL 21, a PS4 game tested on PS5, would use between 80 and 104 watts on the next generation Sony console. While Astro’s Playroom, for its part, needs between 180 and 200 watts for an exclusive PS5. On the Microsoft side, the observations are similar: an Xbox Game Pass game played on Xbox Series S would use up to 57 watts, while with Gears 5 the consumption climbs to around 209 watts.

For comparison: a television would consume between 120 and 200 watts, depending on its size. During its tests, the NRDC found that the consoles used more power than the 6-inch TV they were connected to. Also, because these consoles make streaming easier, they appeal to consumers in a way that they can choose to use them to watch video content. A consumption then multiplied by 10 or 25 compared to a device that is intended for this task.

Better than the previous generation

However, in standby mode the consumption would be reduced to less than 1 watt, which is a real alternative for gamers who want to be careful. An improvement over the PS4, which saved up to 8.5 watts of energy. Another observation, the “instant start” feature, would be an ordeal for utility bills.

While the user would only save between 5 and 10 seconds if he restarted his console, this feature would consume owners of these consoles up to 500 MW by 2025, which is the equivalent of the annual output of a large coal-fired power plant. It estimates that this simple feature would make new American Xbox owners pay $ 1 billion on their electricity bills.

Recommendations for buildings

Finally, the NRDC consults the manufacturers on how to reduce the consumption of their consoles. The organization recommends Microsoft and Sony improve the implementation of the automatic shutdown and standby modes to reduce the annual energy consumption of consoles. Another suggestion: incorporate a low-power video playback chip to limit consumption for a task that typically uses low power. It remains to be seen whether Microsoft and Sony will take this advice into account.