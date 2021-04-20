Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market Research Report, Top Key Players, and Industry Statistics, 2020-2028

Next-generation biomanufacturing process uses advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, augmented reality, etc., and offers seamless outcomes that are better in terms of quality compared to outcomes generated using first-generation process. The adoption rate of next-generation biomanufacturing process is growing among various biopharmaceutical companies and research institutes owing to more energy-efficiency reduced water requirement, less volume of solid waste, and comparatively lower carbon emissions in the environment.

The report is a granular assessment of this particular business sphere and entirely covers the dynamic competitive landscape of the market. The document offers key insights into the market positions of these players alongside their gross earnings. Furthermore, it elaborates on each of the market segments, with detailed scrutiny of the development scope and competitive scenario of the regional fragments of the market. The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Report Objectives:

Examine the size of the global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Key participants include Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eppendorf AG, Danaher Corporation, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Sartorius AG, bbi-biotech GmbH, Solaris Biotechnology Srl, Esco Group of Companies, Pierre Guérin, and PBS Biotech, Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the next-generation biomanufacturing market based on type, application, end-use, and region as follows:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028) Continuous Upstream Biomanufacturing Single-Use Upstream Biomanufacturing Downstream Biomanufacturing

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028) Monoclonal Antibodies Hormones Vaccines Recombinant Proteins Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028) Biopharmaceutical Companies Research Institutions CMOs/CDMOs



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



