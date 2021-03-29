Next-generation Biomanufacturing Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2028

The global next-generation biomanufacturing market is expected to reach a market size of USD 39.18 Billion by 2028, according to a recent analysis by Emergen Research. The new research report titled ‘Global next-generation biomanufacturing Market’, published by Emergen Research, proffers a comprehensive study of the next-generation biomanufacturing industry, while estimating the overall market size and the size and share of the key regional segments of the global market over historical period of 2017-2018, as well as the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

The global next-generation biomanufacturing market can be characterized by its current position, industry size, anticipated revenue, and the potential market share and volume over the forecast timeframe. Alongside the above-mentioned information, the report offers meaningful insights into the regional outlook of the global market. An all-inclusive study of the competitive backdrop of the global next-generation biomanufacturing market is a significant element of the latest report.

Key players operating in the market are Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eppendorf AG, Danaher Corporation, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Sartorius AG, bbi-biotech GmbH, Solaris Biotechnology Srl, Esco Group of Companies, Pierre Guérin, and PBS Biotech, Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the next-generation biomanufacturing market based on type, application, end-use, and region as follows:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028) Continuous Upstream Biomanufacturing Single-Use Upstream Biomanufacturing Downstream Biomanufacturing

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028) Monoclonal Antibodies Hormones Vaccines Recombinant Proteins Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028) Biopharmaceutical Companies Research Institutions CMOs/CDMOs



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028) North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



