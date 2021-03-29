Next-generation Biomanufacturing Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2028
The global next-generation biomanufacturing market is expected to reach a market size of USD 39.18 Billion by 2028, according to a recent analysis by Emergen Research. The new research report titled ‘Global next-generation biomanufacturing Market’, published by Emergen Research, proffers a comprehensive study of the next-generation biomanufacturing industry, while estimating the overall market size and the size and share of the key regional segments of the global market over historical period of 2017-2018, as well as the projected timeline of 2020-2027.
The global next-generation biomanufacturing market can be characterized by its current position, industry size, anticipated revenue, and the potential market share and volume over the forecast timeframe. Alongside the above-mentioned information, the report offers meaningful insights into the regional outlook of the global market. An all-inclusive study of the competitive backdrop of the global next-generation biomanufacturing market is a significant element of the latest report.
Key players operating in the market are Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eppendorf AG, Danaher Corporation, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Sartorius AG, bbi-biotech GmbH, Solaris Biotechnology Srl, Esco Group of Companies, Pierre Guérin, and PBS Biotech, Inc.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the next-generation biomanufacturing market based on type, application, end-use, and region as follows:
- Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)
- Continuous Upstream Biomanufacturing
- Single-Use Upstream Biomanufacturing
- Downstream Biomanufacturing
- Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Hormones
- Vaccines
- Recombinant Proteins
- Others
- End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)
- Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Research Institutions
- CMOs/CDMOs
- Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- K.
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
