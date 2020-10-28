Next Generation Bio-therapeutics Market 2020 : Global Top Players Seattle Genetics, Inc, ImmunoGen, Inc, Pfizer Inc, Xencor, Bayer AG

Global next generation biotherapeutics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global next generation biotherapeutics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Data Bridge Market Research recently introduced Global Next Generation Bio-therapeutics Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions which is accelerating the marketization.

At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd, Seattle Genetics, Inc, ImmunoGen, Inc, Pfizer Inc, Xencor, Bayer AG, Zumutor Biologics INC, Catalent, Inc, Ono Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd, AbbVie Inc among others.

Next generation antibodies also called bio therapeutics is novel approach based on modification of conventional IgG format. The science and discovery involved in the manufacturing of next generation antibodies create great interest for many biotech and pharmaceutical companies due to their unique pharmacological characteristics, increase specificity for defined cell type and low intrinsic toxicity.

According to the statistics published in The Global Cancer Observatory, Globocan 2018, it is estimated the total incident population of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and breast cancer worldwide were 509,590 and 2,088,849 respectively. This growing incidence of cancer globally and increase in deal between the companies are acts as market drivers.

Market Drivers

High prevalence of cancer worldwide where next generation antibodies is dominant treatment is driving the growth of this market

Strategic alliance between the companies to make available next generation antibodies worldwide is also acting as a market driver

Ongoing clinical trial is being conducted by many pharmaceuticals companies is also propelling the market growth

Application of latest technologies in the health care industry can also act as a market driver

Market Restraints

High cost involved in research and development for developing next generation antibodies is restricting the growth for the market

Scientific and major technical challenges for production of disease specific novel next generation antibodies will hamper the market growth

Lack of expertise and inadequate knowledge about next generation antibodies in some developing countries also restricts the market growth

Segmentation:

By Therapeutic Application

Oncology Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics

Autoimmune/Inflammatory Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics

By Technology

Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

Bispecific Antibodies Market

Fc-engineered Antibodies

Others

By Drugs

Brentuximab Vedotin

Trastuzumab

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Xencor has initiated first dose in patient in a phase I clinical trial for XmAb22841, a bispecific antibody that targets CTLA-4 and LAG-3 receptor inhibitors for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. If successful, it will change the treatment landscape of patients suffering from advanced solid tumors throughout the world

In December 2018, Seattle Genetics, Inc in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has reported in the press release that ECHELON-2 phase III clinical trial demonstrated clinically meaningful outcomes of brentuximab vedotin in combination with CHP (cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin and prednisone) for the treatment of CD30-Expressing Peripheral T-cell lymphomas. If SUCCESSFUL, it will bring potential new treatment option to patients suffering from peripheral T-cell lymphomas across the globe

