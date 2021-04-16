Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Pricing Strategies, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The global market landscape of Next Generation Battlefield Technology is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

In May 2020, BAE Systems announced the completion of the acquisition of the business of Airborne Tactical Radios of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. This acquisition will help deliver game-changing electronic mission and control solutions for their customers.

The latest research report expounds on the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Next Generation Battlefield Technology market and its crucial segments. The report thoroughly examines the vital market-influencing factors and considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a major contributing element to this business vertical’s potential downturn. As per industry analysts, the Next Generation Battlefield Technology industry is currently reeling from the pandemic’s gripping effects, and remarkable changes have been observed in the market dynamics and demand trends over recent months.The financial strains being suffered by each business organization in this industry have significantly slowed down their progress. Additionally, the report assesses the pandemic’s overall impact on the global market growth and involves a future COVID-19 impact assessment to help readers make prudent business decisions.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Defense Intelligence is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the projected period owing to its higher incorporation of intelligence protocols, including the nextgen communication, surveillance, reconnaissance, information fusion & data analytics, electronic welfare & spectrum dominance, and cyber control systems, among others.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Japan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric welfare, along with a higher economic development, enhancement in the technological industry deliberately help propel the C5ISR market enforcement.

Key players in the market The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market on the basis of Application, Platform, Component, Technology, and Region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Logistics & Transportation Surveillance & Reconnaissance Cyber Security Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Intelligence & Data Warfare Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring Others

Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Land Airborne Naval Joint Space

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Products Modern Weapons Armored Fighting Vehicle Command and Control System Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Submarine Unmanned Marine Vehicle Ship Unmanned Marine Vehicle Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Fighter Jet and Aircraft Satellite Space Launch Vehicle Armored and Unmanned Ground Vehicle Soldier Equipment Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Smart Clothing Smart Clothing Vision and Surveillance RFID Communication Devices Others Services Artificial Intelligence Cyber Security Data Transfer Protocol Others Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Artificial Intelligence 3D Printing Internet of Things Wearable Devices Others



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Next Generation Battlefield Technology industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional information offered by the report:

A complete overview of the global Next Generation Battlefield Technology market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with aprecisegrowth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global Next Generation Battlefield Technology market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing andnew products.

