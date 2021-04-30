Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market Share to Cross USD 14.26 million by 2030

Global next-generation antibody therapeutics market to surpass USD 14.26 million by 2030 from USD 4.69 million in 2019 at a CAGR of 13.69% throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2019-30. The worldwide increase in the occurrence of different chronic diseases, the increase in the use of therapeutic antibodies, the production and invention of new medicines, and the increase in research and development activities for the preparation of new therapies are the key factors that are fueling the worldwide rise in the demand for next-generation antibody therapeutics.

Use of a new improvised therapeutic antibody to form novel medicines for the treatment of different diseases includes next-generation antibody therapeutics. Next-generation antibody therapeutics have been clinically developed for many diseases by pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms. Next-generation antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of different medical conditions such as cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases improve the current properties of therapeutic antibodies. For the reason of their unique pharmacological characteristics, the science and development involved in the production of next-generation antibodies generate great interest for many biotech and pharmaceutical companies, increase specificity for established cell types, and low intrinsic toxicity. Sacituzumab govitecan, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) composed of a humanized anti-Trop-2 antibody conjugated to SN38 is studied for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Immunomedics, a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of cancer is planning clinical studies of the ADC in other cancers.

Request Free Sample Copy Research Report @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-314

Free Sample Copy of Research Report Includes:

Market size & share analysis

Top market players with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology

(Get Sample Report within 12hrs with Covid-19 Impact Analysis)

Global Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market: Key Players

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Roche

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Biogen

Seattle Genetics

ImmunoGen

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Xencor

Dyax Corp

Global Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market: Segments

Oncology Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Global Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market is segmented by therapeutic area into oncology and autoimmune/inflammatory. The greater market share in 2019 was accounted for by the oncology segment and is expected to see the highest growth during the forecast period due to the rising incidence of cancer globally. The key factors for market growth are the growing prevalence of cancer worldwide, where next-generation antibodies serve as the predominant therapy and new product launches.

Antibody-Drug Conjugates segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Global Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market is segmented by technology into Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs), Bispecific Antibodies, Fc-engineered Antibodies, Antibody Fragments and Antibody-like Proteins, Biosimilar Antibody Products. The greater market share in 2019 was accounted for by ADCs and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. One of the major developments in the next-generation antibody therapeutics market is the progress in ADC technology. The ADC technology combines the cytotoxic potential of chemotherapy and advantageous characteristics of antibodies, which leads to high specificity and efficiency of ADCs.

Download Free PDF Report Brochure@ https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-314

Global Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructural development

During the forecast period, the global next-generation demand for antibody therapeutics is likely to expand at a significant rate. This is largely due to the success of antibody therapeutics for chronic conditions such as cancer and autoimmune diseases of the next generation. Generally speaking, antibody therapeutics have experienced clear scientific developments to improve their effectiveness. Also, due to technological developments in antibody therapeutics and increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases, the market is experiencing substantial growth. Moreover, the growth of the next-generation antibody therapeutics market is driven by increasing healthcare expenditure and growing R&D activities.

Restraints

High cost involved in research and development for developing next-generation antibodies

Different governments have implemented numerous stringent rules and regulations relating to the use of antibodies, which are significantly hampering the global demand for next-generation antibody therapeutics. Also, the high investment required for R&D activities and the preference among medical and healthcare professionals as well as patients for older-generation drug therapies are some of the major issues facing the global market during the forecast period.

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/reports/next-generation-antibody-therapeutics-market/314

Global Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market report also contains analysis on:

Global next-generation antibody therapeutics market Segments:

By Therapeutic Area: Oncology Autoimmune/Inflammatory

By Technology: Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Bispecific Antibodies Fc-engineered Antibodies Antibody Fragments and Antibody-like Proteins Biosimilar Antibody Products



Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-314

About us

Fatpos Global stands for “Failures Are The Pillar of Success”. We are a rapidly-growing global management consulting, advisory, and market research services provider that aims to aid businesses with bold decisions that help them embrace change for their sustainable growth. With the help of our experts and industry veterans and their years of expertise across different industry verticals, we aid businesses with solutions that help in their efficient decision making and Developing executable strategies. With a vibrant ecosystem of robust digital innovation and a vision for the delivery of management consulting, advisory, and market research services and solutions in better, faster, and transformational growth strategies, we thrive to enable our extraordinary thought leadership processes into our services with the equitable analytical tools and experiences that help us make our clients achieve their goals turn into a reality

Contact us

Fatpos Global

1655 Market St,

Philadelphia,

PA 19103, USA

+1 (484) 775 0523

info@fatposglobal.com

Follow us

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube