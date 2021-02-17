Next-generation Antibody Market Size Estimated to Observe Lucrative Growth by 2028 with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd., Seattle Genetics, Inc., ImmunoGen, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer, Inc., Amgen, Inc., Biogen, Bayer AG, Xencor

The next-generation antibody is designed to be more specific and often more potent than traditional monoclonal antibodies. Next-generation antibody strategies are required to engineer a useful therapeutic combining antibody, payload, linker, and conjugation method while ensuring stability, targeted delivery, and limited off-target effects.

The global Next-generation Antibody market is project to be valued at US$ 2,250.0 Mn by the end of 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of +13 % from 2021 to 2028, to account for US$ 6,761.1 Mn by 2028.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.

Seattle Genetics, Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Pfizer, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Biogen

Bayer AG

Xencor, Inc.

Speaking about this research report in particular, it includes:

Segmentations: The global next generation antibody market is segmented on the basis of therapeutic area and technology. Based on the therapeutic area the market is segmented as oncology and autoimmune or inflammatory. On the basis of technology the next generation antibody is classified as antibody-drug conjugates, specific antibodies, FC engineered antibodies, antibody fragments and antibody-like proteins, and bio similar antibody products.

Five Major Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America)

Market Information For 10 Years (2017 & 2020 – Historic Years, 2021– Base Year and 2021-2028 Forecast Period)

Key Industry Dynamics including factors that are Driving the Market, Prevailing Deterrent, Potential Opportunities as Well as Future Trends.

Ten Company Profiles (these are not just Major Players but a Mix of Leading, Emerging Players, Market Disruptors, Niche Market Players, etc.)

Industry Landscape Analysis

Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on this market at Global and Regional Level.

