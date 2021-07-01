Next Five Years growth rate of the Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market

The global precious metals e-waste recovery market is primarily divided into 3 key segments. They are pest type, end user, and region.

Pest Type

On the basis of pest type, the global precious metals e-waste recovery market is segmented into silver, gold, copper, and others. The gold sub-segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to garner a revenue of $3,906.7 million and surge at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecasted timeframe 2020-2027.

Gold is utilized to resist corrosion in consumer electronics and home appliances, and it has great conductivity properties as well as a high economic worth, all of which are factors driving the need for recycling of gold from e-waste. These considerations are driving engineers to extract gold from trash rather than buying new gold in order to reduce production costs, which is expected to drive the growth of this sub-segment in the upcoming years.

End User

On the basis of end user, the global precious metals e-waste recovery market is segmented into IT & telecommunication equipment, consumer electronics, home appliances, and others. The IT & telecommunication equipment sub-segment is estimated to witness tremendous growth and is predicted to collect a revenue of $2,424.3 million and surge at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2027. As IT and telecommunications equipment generates a growing amount of garbage, which contains valuable metals, recycling it is becoming more important. This factor is expected to increase the demand for precious metals e-waste recycling from IT and telecommunications equipment in the next decade, driving sub-segment market growth.

Region

The region segment is divided into Asia-Pacific, Europe, LAMEA, and North America. The Asia-Pacific precious metals E-waste recovery market held $3,927.1 million in 2019 and is estimated to garner a revenue of $5,767.8 million by 2027. This growth can be majorly attributed to the existence of densely populated nations such as China and India, as well as the proportional use of IT and telecommunications technology in this region. Moreover, labor availability and the growing prices of precious metals are expected to further propel the growth of the regional market in the near future.

Key Market Players

The key market players operating in the global precious metals e-waste recovery market are Enviroleach Technologies Inc., umicore, Boliden Group, Heraeus Holding, Johnson Matthey, TANAKA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd., Sims Recycling Ltd, TES, Metallix, Materion Corporation, and others. These firms are taking various business growth initiatives such as acquisitions and mergers, collaborations & partnerships, investments in R&D, and new product launches. These initiatives have helped these firms in obtaining a competitive-edge in the market in the recent period.

