News: Global Smith-Lemli-Opitz syndrome market Latest Research, Industry Analysis, Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand and Forecast 2020 – 2027 | DBMR

Smith-Lemli-Opitz Syndrome (SLOS) is also known as Rutledge lethal multiple congenital anomaly syndromes are rare developmental disorder characterized by multiple congenital anomalies, learning problems and behavioral problems. It is caused by mutation in the DHCR7 (7-dehydrocholesterol reductase) gene which codes for an enzyme that is involved in the secretion of cholesterol in the brain. People with Smith-Lemli-Opitz syndrome are unable to make enough cholesterol as they should in the brain to support normal growth and development and eventually leads to develop neuropsychiatric and neurodevelopmental symptoms.

According to the source from National Organization for Rare Disorders, Inc, an estimated annual prevalence of Smith-Lemli-Opitz syndrome is approximately 1 in 20,000 to 60,000 live births in the United States. Presence of refined healthcare infrastructure and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth

Market Drivers

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Emergence of drug used in the treatment of complications associated with Smith-Lemli-Opitz syndrome

High unmet need and emerging new market can drive the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Leading Key Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Smith-Lemli-Opitz syndrome market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Zydus Cadila, Aurobindo Pharma, LUPIN, Micro Labs Ltd, Hetero, Biocon, Accord Healthcare, Merck & Co., Inc. and others

Segmentation: Global Smith-Lemli-Opitz Syndrome Market

By Diagnosis

Molecular Genetic Testing

Antenatal Ultrasound

Others

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

By Drugs

Cholesterol Supplementation

HMG CoA Reductase Inhibitor Simvastatin Atorvastatin Calcium

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

