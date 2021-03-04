News: Global Radiation Dose Management Market Latest Research, Industry Analysis, Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand and Forecast 2020 – 2027 | DBMR

The radiation dose management market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of approximately 13.9% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The increasing use of medical imaging modalities is escalating the growth of radiation dose management market.

The rising demand for patient safety and enhanced health care services, rise in various dose management campaigns across the globe with the purpose of patient safety and growth in awareness regarding radiation safety among patients, physicians and technicians are the major factors driving the radiation dose management market. The increase in risk and incidences of chronic diseases, rise in knowledge among patients regarding the consequences of extended radiation exposure and growing adoption of electronic health records accelerate the radiation dose management market growth. The compliance obligations of health care providers with stringent state and federal laws, high usage of computed tomography for the diagnosis of various diseases and rise in need to cut radiation dose levels because of risks of serious disorders caused due to exposure to harmful radiations influence the radiation dose management market. Additionally, growing health care awareness and rise in health care expenditure positively affect the radiation dose management market. Furthermore, the increase in number of pediatric procedures and rising focus on interventional radiology and nuclear medicine extend profitable opportunity to the radiation dose management market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The radiation dose management market is segmented on the basis of product and services, modality, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product and services, the radiation dose management market is segmented into radiation dose management solutions and radiation dose management services. Radiation dose management solutions are further segmented into standalone solutions and integrated solutions. Radiation dose management services are further segmented into support and maintenance services, implementation and integration services, consulting services and education and training services.

On the basis of modality, the radiation dose management market is segmented into computed tomography, fluoroscopy and interventional imaging, radiography and mammography and nuclear medicine.

On the basis of application, the radiation dose management market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, orthopedic applications and others.

On the basis of end user, the radiation dose management market is segmented into hospitals, small hospitals, large hospitals, ambulatory care settings and others.

The major players covered in the radiation dose management market report are Bayer AG, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, PACSHealth, LLC, Sectra AB, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., FUJIFILM Corporation, QAELUM, Novarad, Canon Inc., LANDAUER, Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Mirion Technologies, Inc., Imalogix, SST Group Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The countries covered in the global radiation dose management market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

